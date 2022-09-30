Kharge likely among Cong prez poll frontrunners, last day of nomination today

Mallikarjun Kharge is another senior Congress leader whose name is doing rounds now as the grand old party sees the last day for the nomination of presidential elections. The polls would be held on October 17 and the results would be expected by October 19. Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh also emerged as frontrunners after Ashok Gehlot pulled out of the race.

Here are ten points on Congress presidential polls race:

1. The party is preparing to choose its next chief while tackling a fresh crisis in Rajasthan after a feud surfaced yet again between Team Ashok Gehlot and Team Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan chief minister announced his candidacy. This was a reminder of the 2020 revolt of Pilot against Gehlot.

2. Hectic parleys have ensued ever since Sunday when the crisis emerged and more than 80 MLAs - all Ashok Gehlot loyalists - were said to have submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. They were said to be rattled with the buzz that Pilot would take over as Rajashthan CM if Gehlot is elected as Congress president.

3. On Thursday, Gehlot - who was in Delhi - was reported to have apologized for the MLAs’ revolt to Sonia Gandhi.

4. He also pulled out of the presidential race. If he had been chosen president, he would have been required to step down as CM under the party’s ‘one man, one post’ rule.

5. Among others who are frontrunners now for the post are Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh, Madhya Pradesh's former CM. Kharge is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

6. The crisis has emerged at a time when the Congress is trying hard to revive its contact with masses with the Bharat Jodo Yatra with an eye on the 2024 polls.

7. Rahul Gandhi - who is leading the Kashmir to Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra - had earlier made it clear he won’t be contesting the presidential elections.

8. Rajasthan is also witnessing infighting in the Congress at a time when the ruling party is expected to prepare for state polls next year.

9. As expected, the Congress has come under attack from the BJP over the fresh troubles.

10. The Congress’s new president would have several challenges to tackle, including the upcoming state elections and the 2024 national polls.

