India’s kharif foodgrain production is estimated to fall 3.6% to 167.14 million tonnes in the 2026-27 crop year, from 173.33 million tonnes in the first advance estimates for 2025-26, as adverse weather hurt crop prospects.

Workers carry bundles of harvested paddy during the Kharif harvest season in Bakawand block, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. (PTI/Representational) more less

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The estimate is also 7 million tonnes, or 4%, below the 174.14 million tonnes projected for the 2025-26 kharif season in the second advance estimates, released in March.

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Below normal rainfall, El Nino, and slow monsoon advance

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the first advance estimates for the current kharif season on Thursday. They come amid the return of El Nino, the slow advance of the monsoon over India, long dry spells in western and peninsular states, and deficient rainfall early in the season.

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{{^usCountry}} June rainfall was 35-40% below normal, and low soil moisture and drought-like conditions in major farm states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hurt the sowing of paddy, maize, tur, soybean and cotton, the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} June rainfall was 35-40% below normal, and low soil moisture and drought-like conditions in major farm states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hurt the sowing of paddy, maize, tur, soybean and cotton, the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kharif rice, the largest component of the season’s foodgrain output, is estimated at 121.91 million tonnes, around 2.1% below the 124.50 million tonnes in the first advance estimates for 2025-26.

Production of nutri and coarse cereals is projected at 38.11 million tonnes, including 26.06 million tonnes of maize and 8.94 million tonnes of bajra.

Kharif pulses production is estimated at 7.13 million tonnes, comprising 3.12 million tonnes of tur, 1.66 million tonnes of moong and 1.45 million tonnes of urad. Oilseed production is projected at 23.95 million tonnes, including 11.17 million tonnes of groundnut and 10.24 million tonnes of soybean.

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Among commercial crops, sugarcane production is estimated at 454.34 million tonnes and cotton output at 24.87 million bales of 170kg each.

Chouhan said the kharif foodgrain estimate was 9.77 million tonnes higher than the average kharif output of the previous five years. He attributed this to the resilience of farmers, government schemes and climate-resilient crop varieties developed by agricultural scientists. He said the figures were preliminary and would be revised in the second and final estimates, once yield data from crop-cutting experiments conducted at harvest became available.

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To be sure, the first advance estimates are based on state reports, remote sensing and digital crop surveys, not measured yields. The later estimates are extrapolated from crop-cutting experiments, which makes India’s crop production figures among the weakest of its economic statistics. But the decline is consistent with history: as HT reported on June 29, in every year after 1968, a monsoon rainfall deficit of 10% or more led to annual rice production falling below the average of the previous three years.