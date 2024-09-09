Kiren Rijiju refutes reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Mere painting of marks in…’

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday responded to media reports and social media posts claiming incursion by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh. Union minister of parliamentary affairs and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju.(File)

The reports claimed that PLA allegedly entered inside Indian territory in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh last week and that they were camping in the Kapapu area of the district for some time, according to PTI.

Pictures of bonfires, painting of rocks and Chinese food materials found at the site have been shared on social media, the reports claimed.

On Monday, Rijiju, however, pointed out that mere painting of marks in undemarcated locations doesn't mean the areas have been encroached upon.

"China can't take our land. Overlapping of patrolling does take place in the undemarcated areas. They are not allowed to construct anything permanent. There is strict vigil from our side. Mere painting of marks in undemarcated locations doesn't mean the areas have been encroached on," Rijiju told PTI.

He also said that India has been building infrastructure along the border and will continue to do so. "But we will not allow anyone to come near the Line of Actual Control," Rijiju added.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing continues to claim that Arunachal Pradesh has "always been" its territory, a claim termed as "absurd" and “ludicrous” by New Delhi.

New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

India-China border row



Relations between the two Asian countries have been at a six-decade low since the face-off on the LAC began in April-May 2020.

Dozens of rounds of diplomatic and military talks have resulted in the two sides withdrawing troops from other friction points such as the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, Gogra and Hot Spring.

There have been more than 20 rounds of talks between Indian and Chinese corps commanders.

(Inputs from PTI)