KLF chief Happy PhD cremated in Pakistan

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 02:30 IST

Murdered Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harmeet Singh, nicknamed Happy PhD, appears to have been cremated on Wednesday afternoon in Lahore in presence of fellow extremist Lakhbir Singh Rode, the chief of secessionist International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), according to people familiar with the matter.

They added that Happy PhD was discreetly cremated at Babu Sabu Chowk cremation ground at 4pm in the presence of an superintendent-rank police officer and the Station House Officer of the Dera Chahal station.

The pro-Khalistan terrorist was gunned down at Dera Chahal Gurudwara, near Lahore, on January 27 by a local gang over a financial dispute related to drug smuggling. He was involved in over 17 cases of heinous crime, and there was an Interpol Red Corner notice issued against him in 2018. Counterterror operatives who asked not to be named told HT that the body of the extremist was brought from Mayo government hospital in Lahore and cremated in presence of Kulwant Singh, Granthi, Prakash Asthan, Gurudwara Ramdassji, Chunna Mandi, Lahore, Giani Manjit Singh, Granthi, Dera Sahib, Lahore and Azhar Shah, caretaker at the same Dera Sahib gurudwara.

The pyre was apparently lit by Munir Masih, a helper at the cremation ground. Happy PhD’s parents, who live in Amritsar, were seeking that his body be brought to India for final rites, but HT reported on Thursday that it was unlikely that Pakistan would comply.