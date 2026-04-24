Kodagu distt admin cancels licence of homestay after ‘sexual assault’ of US tourist

The Kodagu district administration has cancelled the licence of a homestay in Kutta village following a sexual assault case involving a United States national, officials said on Thursday. One of the convicts serving death sentence in a 2016 case of rape and murder of a minor girl died by suicide. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The action follows an incident reported on April 12 at “Devi Villa,” a homestay in Kutta of Ponnampet taluk, where an American woman alleged that a staff member sexually assaulted her. The property, owned by PA Ponnappa, had received permission from the tourism department on January 15, 2024.

Police registered a case against the cook, identified as the main accused, and the owner. Officials said there were allegations that attempts were made to suppress the incident.

Kutta police arrested both individuals and produced them before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days until May 3. Investigators are also examining whether the victim’s drink was tampered with and whether communication at the property was restricted after the incident.

Following a police recommendation, deputy commissioner Vijay Kumar, who also serves as president of the District Tourism Development Committee, revoked the homestay’s operating licence.

“The homestay’s licence has been cancelled based on police recommendations and the seriousness of the offence. Strict action will be taken in such cases,” an officer said.

The cancellation has become the centrepiece of a broader enforcement push, with authorities signalling that compliance with licensing norms will be strictly monitored across Kodagu, a district known for its homestay-based tourism.

Superintendent of police RK Bindu Mani said the investigation into the case was continuing. “The investigation into the sexual assault case is ongoing. We are collecting all evidence related to the incident and ensuring a thorough probe,” she said. “All station house officers have been directed to conduct regular checks on homestays and submit reports.”

Authorities have introduced additional monitoring measures, including mandatory monthly meetings with homestay operators to ensure adherence to safety norms and legal requirements.

According to district tourism officer D Sandesh, unregulated operations remain a concern. “According to official data, around 3,000 homestays in Kodagu are registered with the department. However, around 1,000 homestays are running illegally. We will check such homestays and initiate action against them,” he said.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the police acted quickly after receiving information about the case.

“As soon as the matter came to light, the police arrested the accused. Further action will be taken as per the law,” the minister said.

He added that attempts were made to conceal the incident. “It appears that after the incident, there were attempts to cover it up. But once the police received information, they acted promptly and gathered details,” Parameshwara said.

Emphasising the need for adherence to regulations, he said, “Action must be taken accordingly. Whoever is running such establishments as homestays must have proper licencing. We have already laid down SOPs on what needs to be followed to operate a homestay. If such incidents occur in violation of those norms, legal action must be taken.”

The home minister also pointed to the wider implications of such cases.

“Such incidents do not send a good message about the state or Indian society. Especially when outsiders or foreigners are involved, it reflects on our society and our country. That is why strict action is necessary, and we are taking it,” he said.