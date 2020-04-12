e-paper
Kolkata doctor helps pregnant woman in distress, names newborn Coronash

Kolkata doctor helps pregnant woman in distress, names newborn Coronash

Kolkata doctor who helped the couple said someone has to act in difficult times to take society forward.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Due to the lockdown the father couldn’t find a doctor or a conveyance to carry pregnant wife to hospital.
Due to the lockdown the father couldn't find a doctor or a conveyance to carry pregnant wife to hospital.
         

Sikha Mondal, wife of a car driver, has found a messiah in Kaushik Roy Chowdhury, a doctor at Thakurpukur in the southern fringes of Kolkata.

On April 7, when the woman was having labour pain, her husband, Gaurab Mondal ran from pillar to post for a doctor but no one was available. Acting on the advice of some friends, he went to Roy Chowdhury.

The doctor immediately arranged for the delivery of the baby at a private nursing home at a minimal cost. However, with no ambulance and taxi available, taking Sikha to the nursing home in Behala became a problem. The doctor offered his own car and Gaurab took the wheels.

After Sikha gave birth to a boy on the evening of April 7, Roy Chowdhury named the child ‘Coronash’, which, in Bengali, means one who destroys Corona. He also did not take any professional fee, said Gaurab.

“It is hard to come by people like Dr Roy Chowdhury these days. We will never forget what he did for us,” Gaurab told a news channel.

“If everybody gets scared and shies away from responsibilities, how will society go forward? I did my duty as a doctor,” Roy Chowdhury said.

