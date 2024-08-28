Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Bengal BJP begins to observe 12-hour Bangla bandh

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a 12-hour “Bangla Bandh” in West Bengal on Wednesday, August 28, to protest police action against protesters who participated in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the party will ‘stall’ West Bengal if the police 'repression' doesn't stop immediately....Read More

“The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Over 200 people were arrested and several injured in several parts of Kolkata city after police cracked down on protesters attempting to proceed towards the state secretariat to press for the resignation of Mamata Banerjee. The rally was organised by a new student body, ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The CBI will seek the opinion of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi, to ascertain if the main accused Sanjay Roy was the only accused who committed the crime. He is currently under judicial custody. The agency is investigating the rape and murder alongside financial irregularities against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

In addition to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken cognisance of the CBI's first information report (FIR) and launched a money laundering probe against Dr. Ghosh.