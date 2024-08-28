Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Bengal BJP begins to observe 12-hour Bangla bandh
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a 12-hour “Bangla Bandh” in West Bengal on Wednesday, August 28, to protest police action against protesters who participated in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the party will ‘stall’ West Bengal if the police 'repression' doesn't stop immediately....Read More
“The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Over 200 people were arrested and several injured in several parts of Kolkata city after police cracked down on protesters attempting to proceed towards the state secretariat to press for the resignation of Mamata Banerjee. The rally was organised by a new student body, ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.
The CBI will seek the opinion of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi, to ascertain if the main accused Sanjay Roy was the only accused who committed the crime. He is currently under judicial custody. The agency is investigating the rape and murder alongside financial irregularities against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.
In addition to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken cognisance of the CBI's first information report (FIR) and launched a money laundering probe against Dr. Ghosh.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Government bus services partially affected, driver-conductors wear helmets for safety
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Government bus services were partially affected in places like Siliguri and Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal.
In visuals coming in from PTI, bus drivers, and conductors were seen wearing helmets during duty for their physical safety.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Morning visuals show deserted streets | Watch
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: A 12-hour Bangla Bandh has been called by the opposition BJP to protest police action against protesters during yesterday's “Nabanna Abhijan” rally.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: BJP leader reviews ‘Bangla Bandh’ called by party
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul hit the streets to review bandh called by the party.
Speaking to ANI, she alleged that water cannons mixed with chemicals were used on protesters during yesterday's Nabanna Abhijan rally.
"They are unable to provide safety to women of the state and when women protest, they use force to disperse them. We will continue to protest," she added.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: BJP President Nadda calls violence ‘shameful for humanity’
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Reacting to violence during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally, BJP President JP Nadda said the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of "cruelty and dictatorship" in Bengal.
"Keeping in mind the sentiments of the common citizens, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a Bengal bandh for 12 hours from 6 am on Wednesday. I am confident that the people of Bengal will stand with us and will leave no stone unturned to shatter the pride of Mamata Banerjee and create an environment to overthrow such an oppressive government," he added.