Kolkata earthquake: Panic after strong tremors, people rush out to streets

Kolkata and several adjoining districts were jolted by strong earthquake tremors on Friday, causing panic among residents who rushed out of homes and offices. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake originated in Bangladesh. The intensity and depth of the earthquake are yet to be officially confirmed(Representational image)

The intensity and depth of the earthquake are yet to be officially confirmed, and no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged.

Many Kolkata residents took to social media to describe the intensity. “Small quake but big panic,” wrote Supratim Maitra on X, adding that even a brief jolt caused alarm across neighbourhoods.

Another user, Vinay Kumar Dokania, said the tremors were unusually long: “That #earthquake lasted over 30 seconds and was very powerful.”

More details are awaited.