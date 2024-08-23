Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy's mother claims son ‘framed’: ‘Many people…’

Kolkata rape-murder case: Despite numerous accusations against Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the shocking rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Roy's mother has denied the allegations. She claims her son has been "framed" and insists that “many people” were involved in the crime. Sanjay Roy, accused in Kolkata rape-murder case

In an interview with NDTV, she said that those who are responsible will eventually be punished.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who regularly visited the state-run hospital, is currently the only person arrested in connection with the heinous crime he has confessed to committing.

However, the victim's father suspects that more than one person was involved and believes that Sanjay Roy may be a "scapegoat" in an alleged cover-up.

Sanjay's mother, Malati Roy, told NDTV that while her son lives in a “modest house” in Kolkata's Bhabanipur, he had recently begun spending more time at the police barracks. “He treated me well. He ran the household after his father died,” she was quoted as saying.

According to media reports, Sanjay Roy was often seen riding a bike with a Kolkata Police (KP) sticker and wearing a ‘KP’ t-shirt. He also frequently stayed at the police barracks. It was also reported that he operated within the hospital, allegedly accepting bribes from patients' relatives to secure beds, arrange pathological tests, and provide various other services.

Sanjay Roy's sister says ‘Punish him if he has done it’

Sanjay Roy's eldest sister, one of his four sisters, told NDTV that she hasn't visited her mother and brother for the past 17 years due to her family's opposition to her marriage.

She said, “I really don't know how my brother grew up to be,” but expressed her belief that he would not have committed such a crime.

“Even I don't know. I am in shock. I can't understand. But if he has done this, he should be punished as per law,” she was quoted as saying.

What did Sanjay Roy's psychoanalytic profile say?

The psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy, carried out by experts at the request of the CBI, determined that the accused is a pervert and a severe porn addict. The profiling also uncovered what a CBI officer described as an “animal-like instinct” in Roy.

According to a CBI officer speaking to PTI, Sanjay Roy exhibited no remorse for the crime that sparked national outrage. He recounted the entire incident to the investigators without any sign of hesitation.

Sanjay Roy was arrested the day after the crime. He was spotted entering the building around the estimated time of the incident, and his Bluetooth headphones were discovered near the crime scene. Additionally, several pornographic videos were found on Roy's mobile phone.

According to the officer, technical and scientific evidence indicates that Roy was present at the crime scene. The CBI is investigating whether a larger conspiracy may have been involved in the victim's murder.

The CBI has also interrogated Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, for several days as part of their investigation