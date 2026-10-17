Kolkata stampede LIVE: 17 dead in Chorbagan incident; pandals seeing heavy rush closed

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited those injured at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Condolences pour in

Several leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed condolences over the stampede deaths.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said in a tweet.

Adhikari said families of some victims have reached the hospital while authorities are trying to get in touch with the others.

Bengal governor RN Ravi, union home minister Amit Shah, the Aam Aadmi Party and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also expressed grief.

What we know so far

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in Kolkata. The pandal was subsequently closed, and so were other such pandals that were seeing a heavy footfall on Durga Puja.

The state government launched a helpline 18003455678. The Kolkata Police launched another helpline 03322141310.

“The incident took place around 7:30 pm. The crowd at the pandal was already swelling. As it started to rain more people entered the pandal. This resulted in a stampede. Several people were injured,” Dipali Das, a pandal hopper, told the media.