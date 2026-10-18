Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede kills 19, organisers detained, TMC targets BJP | Top updates

At least 19 people died, and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said, adding that he would write to the chief justice of the Calcutta high court and request the formation of a ‘fact-finding committee’. Kolkata Police at the site after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata, West Bengal. (ANI)

The stampede broke out at around 7.30 pm at Chor Bagan, a popular Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata, as crowds pushed through a narrow bylane on Saptami, the seventh day of the festival. Heavy rain had left the streets slippery. Follow latest updates related to the stampede here.

Located less than 2 km from Howrah Bridge, Chor Bagan is among Kolkata’s oldest Durga Puja pandals. Eyewitnesses said people seeking shelter from the rain rushed towards the venue through the narrow lane. Within seconds, several people slipped and fell on top of one another, triggering a chain reaction, HT reported earlier.