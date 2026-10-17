Kolkata stampede LIVE: 17 dead in Chorbagan incident; pandals seeing heavy rush closed
Kolkata stampede LIVE: A stampede took place at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in Kolkata. While several are said to have been injured, there is no confirmation on any fatalities yet.
- 29 Sec ago17 dead in Durga Puja pandal stampede
- 5 Mins ago‘Extremely heartbreaking’, says President Murmu on deaths
- 22 Mins agoPiyush Goyal, Mallikarjun Kharge express condolences
- 24 Mins agoAmit Shah postpones schedule in Bengal to visit those injured
- 31 Mins agoWitness says it started to rain as crowd entered pandal
- 32 Mins ago‘Deeply shocked and saddened’, says Mamata Banerjee
- 36 Mins agoPM Modi expresses condolences, calls incident ‘extremely distressing’
- 54 Mins agoSome pandals with heavy footfall closed
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoBengal governor mourns ‘loss of precious lives’
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoSuvendu Adhikari reaches hospital to meet the injured
Kolkata stampede LIVE: At least 17 people died and several others were injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The incident took place Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in the city. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited those injured at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital....Read More
Condolences pour in
Several leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed condolences over the stampede deaths.
“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said in a tweet.
Adhikari said families of some victims have reached the hospital while authorities are trying to get in touch with the others.
Bengal governor RN Ravi, union home minister Amit Shah, the Aam Aadmi Party and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also expressed grief.
What we know so far
The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in Kolkata. The pandal was subsequently closed, and so were other such pandals that were seeing a heavy footfall on Durga Puja.
The state government launched a helpline 18003455678. The Kolkata Police launched another helpline 03322141310.
“The incident took place around 7:30 pm. The crowd at the pandal was already swelling. As it started to rain more people entered the pandal. This resulted in a stampede. Several people were injured,” Dipali Das, a pandal hopper, told the media.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: 17 dead, 25 injuredin Durga Puja pandal stampede
Kolkata stampede LIVE: At least 17 deaths have been confirmed in the Bengal stampede case. "At least 17 people have been declared dead. Another 25 are injured. One of them is critical. Family members of six deceased persons have come to the hospital. We are trying to contact the families of the remaining deceased," Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari told the media.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: ‘Extremely heartbreaking’, says President Murmu on deaths
Kolkata stampede LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the deaths after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. “The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured,” she wrote on X.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Piyush Goyal, Mallikarjun Kharge express condolences
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Union minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences over the stampede. “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Goyal posted on X.
“I urge the West Bengal Government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future,” Kharge said.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Amit Shah postpones schedule in Bengal to visit those injured
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the stampede deaths and said he was postponing his Bengal schedule to meet injured victims.
“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured,” he wrote on X.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Witness says it started to rain as crowd entered pandal
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Recalling what happened before the incident, a witness named Dipali Das told the media: “The incident took place around 7:30 pm. The crowd at the pandal was already swelling. As it started to rain more people entered the pandal. This resulted in a stampede. Several people were injured."
Kolkata stampede LIVE: ‘Deeply shocked and saddened’, says Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Ex-West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the loss of lives in the stampede. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: PM Modi expresses condolences, calls incident ‘extremely distressing’
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. “The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he said.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Some pandals with heavy footfall closed
Kolkata stampede LIVE: The Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal, where the stampede occurred, was closed. Soon after, a few other puja pandals such as Chetla Agrani and Tala Prottay, which were registering heavy footfall, were also closed down, police said.
Inputs from Joydeep Thakur.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Bengal governor mourns ‘loss of precious lives’
Kolkata stampede LIVE: West Bengal Governor RN Ravi reacted to the stampede news and said he “many precious lives” were lost. However, there is no official confirmation on the number of deaths yet.
“I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic stampede incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” a statement by Lok Bhavan said.
Kolkata stampede LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari reaches hospital to meet the injured
Kolkata stampede LIVE: West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited those injured in the stampede, at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.