The slain former district magistrate G Krishnaiah’s daughter, Padma, on Thursday called the Supreme Court order quashing the remission granted to Bihar’s former member of Parliament Anand Mohan in her father’s murder case a matter of great happiness.

Former member of Parliament Anand Mohan.

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“We have got justice in the end. Mohan had come out of jail, but we knew he would again have to go back. The remission was wrong,” Padma told news channel News 18. She thanked the Indian Administrative Service fraternity and those who supported her in the legal battle against the remission the Bihar government granted in 2023

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Asked whether her petition in the court was based on how the remission was granted by tweaking rules, Padma replied yes, one hundred percent. “We were opposing the tweaking of jail rules,” she said.

Deep Dive Why did the Supreme Court quash Anand Mohan’s remission? The court found the remission indefensible and manifestly arbitrary. It said Bihar had made a sudden, selective change to rules that previously barred remission for life convicts convicted of murdering a public servant, without establishing a rational or legitimate purpose. What did the Supreme Court order Anand Mohan to do after quashing his remission? The court directed Mohan to surrender to prison authorities within one month and undergo his sentence. It said the state could consider remission again only after he surrendered and in light of the court’s observations. How did the Bihar rule change lead to Anand Mohan’s release? The Bihar government amended its prison remission rules on April 10, 2023, removing the ineligibility for life convicts punished for murdering a public servant. Mohan was released on April 24, 2023, after the change.

Mohan was convicted and sentenced to life in the 1994 murder case.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal called the remission another example of how the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) use power to tweak rules to either frame people or get them released from jail as per their own political convenience. “ It is now proven how former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP had tweaked the jail rules for granting release to Anand Mohan for their own political interests. The BJP-JD (U) always uses people with muscle power for their own needs, as it did with Anant Singh, who faced a case of possessing an AK-47 and then was given relief, when the trust vote happened a few years back for the new government in January 2024,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

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{{^usCountry}} JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said he was not aware of the Supreme Court and would not comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said he was not aware of the Supreme Court and would not comment. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP spokesperson Sumit Shashank said the RJD had become totally frustrated by its poll debacles and was making all baseless allegations against JD(U)- BJP about tweaking jail rules to give relief to Mohan. “ RJD has totally become directionless and does not have anything substantive to offer.”