The Union government’s estimated ₹20.5-crore outlay for the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS), held in December 2025, was 21% higher than its entire annual allocation of ₹16.97 crore for Tamil language promotion in 2025-26, according to parliamentary data and government records seen by HT.

The fifth edition is scheduled from November 28 to December 12, 2026. (@KTSangamam | Official X account)

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The outlay provided by the Union education ministry for KTS has risen from ₹5.85 crore for its inaugural edition in 2022 to ₹20.5 crore in 2025.

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In comparison, the Centre’s annual allocation through the Union culture ministry for Tamil language promotion increased from ₹12 crore in 2022-23 to ₹16.97 crore in 2025-26.

The four editions held between 2022 and 2025 together account for ₹45 crore in expenditure and estimated outlay. This is equivalent to just over three years of the Centre’s average annual allocation for Tamil language promotion between 2022-23 and 2025-26, which stood at ₹14.63 crore.

Queries sent to the Union education and culture ministries seeking details of the final expenditure on KTS 4.0 and the Centre’s funding for Tamil language promotion did not elicit a response till the time of filing the report.

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KTS, an initiative of the Union education ministry under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, aims to celebrate the historical and cultural ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi and strengthen civilisational links between the two regions. IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, are the nodal institutions for the initiative.

According to documents available on the IIT Madras website and reviewed by HT, the ministry spent ₹5.85 crore on the first edition, held from November 16 to December 15, 2022, and ₹5.15 crore on the second, held from December 17 to 30, 2023.

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The third edition, a ten-day event held from February 15 to 24, 2025, cost ₹13.5 crore, according to a concept note for KTS 4.0. The same document estimated an expenditure of ₹20.5 crore for the fourth edition. HT has seen a copy of the concept note.

The fourth edition was organised in two phases between December 2 and 30, 2025. Besides bringing delegates from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi, it facilitated visits by around 300 students from the Kashi region to educational institutions in Tamil Nadu.

Under the theme ‘Let Us Learn Tamil – Tamil Karkalam’, 50 Hindi-speaking Tamil teachers also introduced the language to around 1,500 school students in Varanasi.

The fifth edition, scheduled from November 28 to December 12, 2026, will focus on the classical Tamil text Thirukkural under the theme ‘Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen’ (Let Us Study the Thirukkural).

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Around 1,400 participants from Tamil Nadu will visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. The edition will also feature a nationwide student engagement programme involving 1,000 higher education institutions, with one selected student from each institution receiving a ₹10,000 stipend to study the text, undertake research and organise campus activities. The Central Institute of Classical Tamil will provide learning resources in multiple languages.

What Parliament data revealed

In response to questions on funding for the promotion of classical languages, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha on February 2, 2026, that ₹58.52 crore was allocated for Tamil language promotion between 2022-23 and 2025-26. The annual allocation stood at ₹12 crore in 2022-23, ₹15.25 crore in 2023-24, ₹14.30 crore in 2024-25 and ₹16.97 crore in 2025-26.

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The comparison shows that Tamil language promotion received about twice the funding allocated to KTS in 2022-23 and nearly three times its outlay in 2023-24.

The gap narrowed in 2024-25, when the allocation for Tamil was only marginally higher than KTS expenditure. By 2025-26, the estimated KTS outlay had overtaken the annual Tamil language allocation.

According to the 2011 Census, the latest available, 69 million people in India speak Tamil. The language was designated a classical language in October 2004.