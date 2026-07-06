Kuki cop being questioned for death of 6 abducted Naga men in Manipur

A serving Manipur Police constable from the Kuki community has emerged as a key suspect in the killing of six abducted Naga men, officials familiar with the investigation said, adding that the policeman is being questioned by investigators. India News

The bodies of the six Naga men were recovered about a month after they were abducted along with their families by Kuki militant groups during the height of the Naga-Kuki clashes in Manipur on May 13.

“He is a resident of the same village, Leilon Vaiphei, where the Naga families were abducted. He is being questioned after investigators received a tip-off and gathered circumstantial evidence indicating his possible involvement,” an official, who requested anonymity, said.

HT reached out to Manipur police and the Manipur government but did not get a response.

The abductions took place on the afternoon of May 13, 2026, after three Kuki church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi, allegedly by Naga groups, triggering a fresh escalation in tensions. Armed groups from both communities subsequently abducted members of the rival community in retaliatory incidents.

Women and children from both sides were released on May 15 following a hostage exchange facilitated by church leaders and government authorities. However, 14 Kuki-Zo men and six Naga men remained in captivity.

The 14 Kuki-Zo men were later released by Naga groups following the intervention of church leaders, security forces, the Army and the Intelligence Bureau. The six Naga men did not return. Although Kuki-Zo groups denied holding them hostage, their mutilated bodies were recovered from forests in Kangpokpi district on June 10.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case and questioning the suspected police constable. Investigators have recorded statements from survivors and eyewitnesses. NIA officials who visited Kangpokpi informed the district SP about the man’s alleged link and the need to question him in the case.

Konshakhul Pyso, whose brothers Manu Thiumai, 40, and brother-in-law Dilip Thiumai, 39, were among those killed, said NIA investigators had recorded statements from family members and asked the wives of the victims to identify the constable.

“My sisters-in-law identified the constable from a photograph shown by the NIA from a voters’ list. We later learnt he was from Kangpokpi Police. We want the government to arrest everyone involved and deliver justice,” Pyso said.

Manu’s wife, Kacheak Liu, 39, had earlier told HT that after the families were abducted near Leilon Vaiphei village, the men were taken away by gunmen while the women and children were first taken to a community hall and later blindfolded before being moved to another location in the forest. She said the women and children remained blindfolded until they were released during the May 15 hostage exchange.

The Naga-Kuki clashes, which began in February this year, continue even as the broader Kuki-Meitei conflict in Manipur remains unresolved. At least two dozen people have been killed in the Naga-Kuki violence over the past six months.