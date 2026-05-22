Kuki-Zo body seeks handover of all Manipur hostages, dead or alive

An apex body of Manipur’s Kuki-Zo communities on Friday appealed for the handover of all captives, whether dead or alive, amid a hostage crisis and escalating Naga-Kuki tensions, the latest in a series of crises in the northeastern state, where ethnic violence has continued sporadically since May 2023. A protest demanding the release of hostages. (PTI)

In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) urged armed groups and individuals to refrain from further violence. It called on the government and security forces to act impartially to ensure the safety and security of the civilians.

The statement was issued a day after a meeting in Churachandpur, where leaders of tribes, chiefs’ associations, church forums, philanthropic groups, and lawmakers resolved to work towards peace, understanding, and peaceful coexistence. The leaders appealed for “peace, harmony, and brotherhood with our Naga brothers in Manipur in the true spirit of Christianity.”

The statement called for restraint, respect for the sanctity of human life, and upholding the values of peace and humanity. “In the interest of humanity, justice, and peace, we earnestly request all concerned and responsible parties to hand over all hostages, whether alive or dead, to the appropriate authorities and the concerned families without delay,” the statement said.

“At this sensitive and critical juncture, we firmly believe that dialogue, mutual respect, and reconciliation must prevail over violence and confrontation.” It added that lasting peace can only be achieved through understanding, cooperation, and collective responsibility.

The Naga-Kuki tensions escalated following the twin ambushes on May 13 that left four people, including three church leaders, dead. In the aftermath of the ambushes, 48 people were taken hostage. Fourteen Kuki and six Nagas are still being held hostage. The hostage crisis triggered protests, a shutdown, and an indefinite blockade along all three national highways in the state.

On May 15, 14 hostages, each from the Kuki and Naga communities, were released. Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam has maintained that over 38 people belonging to both communities were held.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities shut each other out from the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 and left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.

The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills. The state government has maintained that there are no buffer zones dividing communities in the state, but it has identified certain sensitive areas.

A new government was formed in February, nearly a year after the imposition of the President’s Rule. It includes representatives from all three major communities as part of an attempt to maintain ethnic balance.