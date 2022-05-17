Kunal Kamra doctored clip: NCPCR summons Twitter top officer tomorrow for not filing report

Twitter India’s communications director has been summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for not submitting an action taken report against comedian Kunal Kamra who had posted a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit earlier this month. The senior officer of the microblogging site has been asked to appear before the child rights body on Wednesday with details of the action taken report.

The standup had shared a purported video of Modi’s interaction with the child in Germany where he had replaced a patriotic piece ('Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat') that the boy sang to the PM with one on inflation (‘Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain’).

Soon after, the NCPCR sought action against Kamra for tweeting the video.

In its letter sent to Twitter on Tuesday, the child rights panel wrote, "A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter. However, no such ATR has been yet received by the Commission."

The boy’s father had also lashed out at Kamra and asked him "keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics and try to work on your poor jokes". Responding to his tweet, Kamra said the joke is not on his son.

