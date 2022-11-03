'Kyuki Rahul ko hai bachana': BJP's swipe at Cong's '3 monkey' reaction on Gujarat poll

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said it will announce the dates of the Gujarat Assembly Election at 12 noon. The announcement was much awaited as last month, the commission announced the date of the Himachal Pradesh election date, but Gujarat's was not announced. After Election Commission's announcement on Thursday morning, the Congress reacted with the emoji of 'three monkeys' who see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.

The emojis accompanied a statement from the Congress that the Election Commission of India is an autonomous body which conducts fair elections. The mocking drew a sharp reaction from the BJP as party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said even before the dates are announced the party has started to make excuses for Rahul Gandhi.

Even before poll dates are announced (as per news channels) - Congress has started it’s usual bahana baazi fearing defeat in both states



ECI par nishana

Kyuki Rahul ko hai bachana



Parivar tantra has conditional commitment to LOKTANTRA



When they win ECI is ok! 😝😜🤪 pic.twitter.com/EMYO7tfSVO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 3, 2022

As soon as the dates are announced, the model code of conduct will become applicable in Gujarat.

The date announcement comes as the fight between the BJP and the AAP intensifies as AAP is looking to put up a strong fight against the ruling party which won Gujarat for five straight terms. The recent Morbi tragedy which killed 135 people seems to be impacting the impending election.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Last month, when the ECI was asked why it did no announce the dates for the Gujarat election, it cited the convention followed in 2017. Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting will take place on December 8. By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

