Lady Shri Ram college, south Delhi school get bomb threats; Nothing suspicious found

Two educational institutes in the national capital received bomb threat e-mails on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services said. Lady Shri Ram College had received a bomb threat at 11.40 am on Wednesday.(Representative Screengrab/@ANI)

"We received two different bomb threat calls from Lady Shree Ram College (sic) at 11.40 am. Another bomb threat call was received from Tagore International School in the East of Kailash area at 11.17 am," an official told PTI.

He said teams were immediately rushed to the site, but nothing suspicious was found.

A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were part of the teams rushed to the spot immediately.

"We have formed multiple teams to identify the e-mail sender. Further investigation into the matter is underway," a police officer said.

Mallika Preman, the principal of Tagore International School in East of Kailash, said the school has been closed for winter vacation and no students were on the premises.

"The authorities promptly alerted the police. The police conducted a thorough search of the entire school, but no suspicious items were found. They are now working to trace the e-mail address from which the threat was sent," Preman said.

There was no immediate response from the Lady Shri Ram College.

The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises.

"Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read.

The sender(s) said this was not an "isolated act" and a very "powerful and dangerous dark web group" was behind the operation with a "sinister" involvement of "Red Rooms."

"This is no ordinary threat, this is carefully orchestrated, and you are completely unprepared to handle it," it read.

According to the mail, the sender(s) knew about the exams and the gathering of students before the paper started.

"During this time, everyone apart from the students writing the exam-will either be standing outside on the field or wandering around the building. You will remain completely unaware of the devastating explosives that have already been planted in multiple key locations on your premises," it read.

The sender(s) said the "bombs" were powerful enough to bring down an entire building and can be detonated remotely.

"We know the exact examination schedule, and we will use it to strike when it causes the maximum impact. This is your weakness, and we will exploit it fully. Reply immediately to know and fulfil our demands," the e-mail read.

Delhi schools and colleges have received a spate of similar threats over the past few months. But mostly hoaxes.

A blast, however, took place last October outside the CRPF school in Rohini. Though no one was hurt, it sent a shockwave among the parents and city residents.