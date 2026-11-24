A scuffle broke out in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram on Tuesday evening after the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual spot instead of at ‘Deepathoon’, the stone pillar, as was ordered by the Supreme Court last week.

The lamp was lit at the Uchipillayar Temple instead of the Deepathoon stone pillar. (HT) more less

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Hindu outfits and BJP leaders staged a protest and got into a scuffle with the police, reported news agency PTI.

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The ceremonial lamp was lit atop the Arulmigu Uchipillayar Temple in Thiruparankundram, despite the Supreme Court's mandate of lighting it at the disputed stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

The Supreme Court had permitted the lamp lighting as a one-time arrangement, noting that doing so would not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in subsequent years.

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Although the Karthigai Deepam was lit on Tuesday evening, it was not at the location permitted by the Supreme Court. Hindu outfits took strong objection to this and resorted to a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram.

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{{^usCountry}} The protesters demanded that the authorities implement the apex court directive as a one-time measure, and some of them were detained after a scuffle with the police, reported PTI. ‘TVK govt a bunch of cowards’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protesters demanded that the authorities implement the apex court directive as a one-time measure, and some of them were detained after a scuffle with the police, reported PTI. ‘TVK govt a bunch of cowards’ {{/usCountry}}

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Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam also lashed out over the lamp lighting spot. Hitting out at CM Vijay-led government, Selvam said: “The TVK Govt is a bunch of cowards who do minority appeasement and they want to hurt the sentiments of the majority of this country and the state. The BJP and all the Hindu organisations stand in solidarity with the Hindus, with the devotees of Lord Muruga. People of Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson that Chief Minister Joseph will never forget in his life…," he said.

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Deep Dive Where was the Karthigai Deepam lamp lit in Thiruparankundram? The lamp was lit at the usual spot atop the Arulmigu Uchipillayar Temple, rather than at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram hill. What had the Supreme Court ordered about lighting the Karthigai Deepam? The Supreme Court permitted the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon as a one-time measure on November 24. It said the permission would not establish a customary right to hold the ritual there in future years. Why did the Karthigai Deepam lighting lead to protests and a scuffle? Hindu outfits and BJP leaders protested because the lamp was lit at the usual temple spot instead of the Deepathoon, as directed by the Supreme Court. The protest led to a scuffle with police.