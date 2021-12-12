Late CDS Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' event

A pre-recorded message of the late chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with 12 others in a helicopter crash on December 8, was played at an event at Delhi's India Gate to observe Swarnim Vijay Parv on Sunday to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, which it said was sourced from the Indian Army, Bipin Rawat can be heard remembering the contribution of soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the 1971 war, a military confrontation that took place between India and Pakistan to pave the way for the liberation of Bangladesh.

Gen Rawat is also heard inviting citizens to take part in the celebrations. Rawat ends on a note, “Apni senao par hai humein garv, aap milke manaye Vijay Parv”.

#WATCH Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7.



(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/trWYx7ogSy — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the celebrations where he remembered India's contributions to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh. Singh said the celebrations will be kept simple this year in wake of the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat.

"It was decided to organise this event in a grand form, but after the untimely demise of the country's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, it has been decided to mark it with simplicity. On this occasion, I pay my tributes by remembering him too," he added.

Also read | 'Bangladesh has progressed on path of development': Rajnath on 50th anniversary of 1971 Liberation War

Swarnim Vijay Parv will be observed from December 12 till December 13. The closing ceremony will be held on December 13, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh and many other dignitaries, including from Bangladesh.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor town. The only survivor of the accident is Group Captain Varun Singh, who remains in critical condition at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON