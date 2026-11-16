Terrorists behind CRPF attack trapped in Kulgam, encounter underway

Security forces have trapped terrorists suspected to be involved in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, with an encounter breaking out in the district on Monday.

Special Director General of the CRPF had earlier confirmed that an operation was underway in Kulgam. (ANI)

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A massive search and combing operation had been underway in Kulgam for the past four days to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack.

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Special Director General of the CRPF had earlier confirmed that an operation was underway in Kulgam.

The Kashmir Zone Police, in a post on X, said an encounter with terrorists had started in Kulgam. The entire area has been cordoned off, it added.

"Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam. Whole area cordoned off. J&K Police and Security Forces on job. Details to follow," the police said.