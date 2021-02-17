Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws

The protest against farm laws entered its 82nd day on Wednesday. The protests against the three laws which were passed during the monsoon session of the Parliament last year took a fresh turn after Bengaluru-based climate change activist Disha Ravi was arrested.





Ravi’s arrest has led to widespread condemnation of the government with farmers’ unions representatives and opposition parties demanding that the 21-year-old should be released from police custody immediately.





BJP’s senior leaders also discussed mitigation strategies to end the deadlock between the government and the farmers’ unions representatives with party chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah meeting party leaders who belong to farmers’ communities of Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh and told them to clear misconceptions about the agri laws.





