Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws
- As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.
The protest against farm laws entered its 82nd day on Wednesday. The protests against the three laws which were passed during the monsoon session of the Parliament last year took a fresh turn after Bengaluru-based climate change activist Disha Ravi was arrested.
Ravi’s arrest has led to widespread condemnation of the government with farmers’ unions representatives and opposition parties demanding that the 21-year-old should be released from police custody immediately.
BJP’s senior leaders also discussed mitigation strategies to end the deadlock between the government and the farmers’ unions representatives with party chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah meeting party leaders who belong to farmers’ communities of Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh and told them to clear misconceptions about the agri laws.
FEB 17, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Farmer leader Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary celebrated
Floral tributes were paid to farmer leader Chhotu Ram during his birth anniversary at Delhi's borders yesterday where farmers' unions representatives have been protesting for almost three months.
FEB 17, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh targets Rahul Gandhi over support to climate activist
Singh said if Rahul Gandhi supports Disha Ravi then he should also answer if he along with opposition parties should decide the course of law. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition, will they decide the course of law? If they are in support of Disha because she is 21-year-old, they should tell whether we should punish Nirbhaya convict or not. Kasab was a terrorist from Pakistan. Shouldn't Kasab be hanged to death because of his age?", the Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
