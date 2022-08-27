Laughable when ‘chaprasis’ give ‘gyan’ about Congress: Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said he doesn't want to comment on the merits of the 5-page letter of Ghulam Nabi Azad in which he attacked Rahul Gandhi but said it is 'laughable' when 'people who till yesterday were chaprasis of Congress leaders give gyan'. “It's laughable – for the lack of a better word,” Manish Tewari said on the criticism of Ghulam Nabi Azad, following his resignation, by leaders of the party. “We are in a serious situation. We have been in a serious situation. What happened is regrettable, unfortunate and, in my estimation, perhaps avoidable,” the Congress MP said. Also Read | Who is in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘coterie that runs Congress’: Azad’s resignation letter

"I don't want to go into the merits of Mr Azad's letter. He will be in the best position to explain why or what the context of the letter is. The letter speaks for itself. But suffice to say that at times it is strange if not quixotic that people who do not have the capacity to even fight a ward election want to talk of winning an election," Manish Tewari said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad resignation: Here’s how political leaders reacted to letter

Watch

#WATCH | Congress MP M Tewari says, "Don't want to go into merits of Mr Azad's letter, he'd be in best position to explain...But strange that people who don't have capacity to fight a ward poll, were "chaprasis" of Congress leaders when give "gyaan" about party it's laughable..." pic.twitter.com/9dKLO2y2S8 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

"We do not need any certificate. We are not tenants of this institution, we are associates. Now if you try to push us out, then it is another matter. Let's see," Manish Tewari said.

A lowdown of Ghulam Nabi Azad's five-decade-long journey with Congress

Talking about G-23 of which Manish Tewari has been a part, the Punjab MP said 23 leaders of the party wrote to Sonia Gandhi two years ago that the party's situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. "Congress lost all Assembly polls after that letter. If Congress and India thought alike, it seems either of them has started thinking differently," Manish Tewari said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad says 'national space conceded to BJP', opens up on G-23

"A crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection was needed. Had the consensus of the meeting that was held at Sonia Gandhi's residence on December 20, 2020 been executed, this situation would not have arrived," Manish Tewari said to ANI.

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress on Friday and in a missive explained the reasons for taking the decision. He mentioned about G-23, the rebel grouping of the Congress leader, and said these rebel leaders were "attacked, vilified and humiliated" by the 'coterie that runs the party'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON