LCA Mk-1A to join IAF within this financial year: Air Chief Marshal Dixit

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday said the delayed light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) will be inducted into service within the financial year 2026-27 as the force takes steps to shore up its fighter fleet. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. (@IAF_MCC/X)

“We will have LCA Mk-1A joining the IAF within this financial year. We will have a squadron, and then we will continue developing, and we will take it further. Not only LCA Mk-1A, now LCA Mk-2 will roll out maybe next year. We are also working very hard for AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft),” he said at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0.

After taking over as IAF chief on October 31, Dixit outlined the force’s top priorities, placing the indigenous Tejas LCA Mk-1A, alongside the LCA Mk-2 and AMCA programmes, at the forefront of its modernisation drive.

“Creating indigenous capability in a fully designed, developed, tested and then produced fighter is a challenge and only a handful of countries have been able to achieve it,” Dixit said. Restoring the IAF’s combat strength through a renewed push for indigenisation is his foremost task, as the air force grapples with a critical shortage of fighter aircraft.

Operationalising the LCA Mk-1A is an immediate priority for the IAF. The aircraft is finally nearing induction after missing several deadlines. It will be the first aircraft to enter service under Dixit’s watch.

The LCA Mk-1A will replace the IAF’s workhorse MiG-21s, which retired last year after more than six decades of service. The IAF has placed two orders with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 180 Mk-1A fighter jets worth a combined ₹1.1 lakh crore.

The more advanced LCA Mk-2 programme is gathering momentum. HAL has built the structure and coupling is complete – the front, the centre and the rear fuselage sections have been joined, and the airframe is ready. HAL is targeting the first ground run by March next year, with the maiden flight expected later in the year. The IAF will now move a case for the LCA Mk-2 procurement. It will replace the Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s and Jaguars.

Speeding up the AMCA programme is also critical because China has already deployed the J-20 fifth-generation fighters, and is rolling out the J-35 stealth fighters.