Left without power nationwide for the first time since 1977

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) swept Kerala’s assembly election, winning 102 of 140 seats in what is the alliance’s second-largest victory in the state’s history — surpassed only by its 111-seat haul in 1977 following the Emergency. The result reduces the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, which had won 99 seats in 2021, to 35, with 13 sitting ministers losing their constituencies. Within the coalition, the Congress won 63 of 92 seats it contested — its highest tally ever in Kerala. (File photo)

The win was comprehensive across Kerala. The UDF won 40 of 48 seats in the five Malabar districts, 37 of 53 seats in central Kerala’s five districts, and 25 of 39 seats in the four Travancore districts — outperforming the LDF in 11 of the state’s 14 districts. The LDF held its own only in Thrissur, Kannur and Palakkad.

Within the coalition, the Congress won 63 of 92 seats it contested — its highest tally ever in Kerala. The Indian Union Muslim League won 22 of 27 seats and the Kerala Congress faction led by PJ Joseph won seven of eight. The BJP-led NDA, which had no representation in the last Assembly, won three seats in what is its best-ever showing in the state.

“The result today is a declaration by the people of the state that Kerala remains truly secular,” said leader of opposition VD Satheesan at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, adding that the UDF had received support “even from those who stand outside the UDF family.”