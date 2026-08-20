Leh, Kargil bodies submit non-negotiable points to home ministry officials

The leaders from Ladakh held fresh round of talks with the Union home ministry officials on Wednesday and handed a list of “non-negotiable” demands, including constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, officials aware of the matter said.

Ladakh leaders submit ‘non-negotiable’ demands to Centre

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

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Prominent leaders of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Development Council attended the meeting, they said.

“The meeting between the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Leh Apex Body (LAB), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials has concluded,” said Sajad Kargili, a member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, who attended the meeting.

“We submitted our Important and non-negotiable points to the government, clearly outlining our key demands and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. We also submitted a resolution demanding the unconditional withdrawal of all cases against those affected by the September 24 violent clashes, along with dignified and adequate compensation for the victims and their families,” he said.

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The MHA did not issue a statement.

The Union Territory of Ladakh was created on August 5, 2019, after the Centre abrogated Article 370, which had bestowed special status on Jammu and Kashmir, and split the erstwhile state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislative assembly, and Ladakh without one. The Ladakh leaders have been protesting since then to press their demands.

Ladakh leaders have pushed demands since UT’s formation

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In 2023, the Union home ministry formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home Nityanand Rai to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language, given its location and strategic importance.

Last month, Ladakh LG VK Saxena announced that the UT will have Autonomous Hill Councils in all seven districts, including the five newly established ones.