Lesser known tales of PM’s life come to fore

Weeks after the website, Modi Story, chronicling Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s journey in the form of testimonies by Union ministers, party workers and public was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha (youth wing), the contributors continue to share about the lesser known facets of the PM’s life.

The website gives a peek at several interesting anecdotes, including the time the PM distributed his savings of about ₹ 40 lakh among the staff of his chief ministerial office in Gujarat or the incident of him shocking his cabinet colleague Pralhad Patel by entertaining a party worker at the Prime Minister’s residence.

The initiative came ahead of the PM completing eight years in the office.

As per the portal: “The making of new India is the story of common people coming together, aspiring for greatness, in the spirit of ‘we the people’… There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi’s life, his intent, integrity and intensity. Modi Story is about such voices.”

Even though several stories shared by ministers have been uploaded but the majority have been sent in by the public, said one of the organisers behind the initiative, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Union minister Smriti Irani’s story goes back to 2011 when she first won the Rajya Sabha elections. “It was just 15 minutes after I returned to the circuit house that I heard a knock on my door. It was a person who was part of his staff and he had a stack of files with him. I asked him what they were and he said, Congratulations! You are now the MP from Gujarat and these are the issues who have to raise in the Centre!”

If Irani talks about the PM’s tough work ethic, Patel recalls anecdotes reflecting his softer side.

A BJP worker once demanded to meet the PM after covering a distance of nearly 1,100 km to reach Delhi, Patel shared.

Patel remembered being “convinced that PM won’t have time for this (to meet with a party worker).” He said, “We were pleasantly amused when the PM agreed and met him for seven minutes.”

Talking about Modi’s parting gift to his staff in Gujarat after becoming the PM, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin said, “Around ₹35-40 lakh was lying in his account. Modi didn’t take any of it to Delhi. Instead, he distributed the money among his staff members who had been working with him for 12 years when he was the CM.”

There’s also an account by data scientist Shailaja Grover who helped Modi update his IT skills. “I was really impressed with his zeal for learning and (he) was more interested than a youngster to know about the technology,” said Grover.

Paragliding coach Roshan Thakur gave a glimpse of Modi’s adventurous side, even in first attempt. “It was raining that day and I was hesitant whether he (Modi) would be able to pull it off or not. To my surprise, he perfectly made it to the ground,” he said.

Former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri, AIIMS,Delhi, director Dr Randeep Guleria, and former Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan are among the other contributors.

The website was launched by Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni. “Gandhiji taught us to be the change we wish to see for Bharat. Modi is that change,” Kulkarni had said during the launch on March 26.