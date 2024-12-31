‘Let bygones be bygones’: Mamata in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was visiting Sandeshkhali for the first time since massive protests erupted over land grabbing and sexual harassment of women allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders earlier this year, on Monday urged local residents to “let bygones be bygones”, saying she does not want to remember the episode. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally, at Sandeshkhali on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

Banerjee visited the island, bordering Sundarbans in North 24 Parganas district, to chair a government distribution programme, where she inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a slew of projects involving roads, health, transport and drinking water among others.

“I know that a big game was behind the stir and money was in play. People later realised that the entire matter was a lie. The truth eventually comes out. Let bygones be bygones. I do not want to keep these things in mind,” Banerjee said.

Addressing the gathering at the programme, the chief minister added: “Do not pay money to anyone for welfare schemes which we are providing. These programmes are run by the government and the money belongs to the state. You are getting benefits directly through your bank accounts. Remember this. The money is of the people. It’s your right.”

She also urged local women not to pay attention if anyone calls them for any reason. “I will tell you to stay and live together. Be aware of mischievous people. And women should not go if someone calls you,” Banerjee added.

She attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reiterating her allegation that the opposition party in the state had orchestrated the Sandeshkhali episode. “You have seen the BJP’s conspiracy. They have a lot of money... Don’t accept BJP’s money,” she told the crowd.

Violent protests rocked Sandeshkhali earlier this year with several women in the area accusing now-suspended local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of sexual assault and illegal land grabbing.

Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing his alleged role in the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

The BJP made the Sandeshkhali issue a key poll plank against the TMC, especially in the Basirhat constituency, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections this summer. The TMC, in turn, had alleged that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hatched the “conspiracy” and “paid women” to frame local TMC leaders on sexual assault charges to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Veteran TMC leader Sk Nurul Islam won from Basirhat in the Lok Sabha polls, defeating BJP’s Rekha Patra by a margin of 333,547 votes.

Rejecting Banerjee’s allegations, Adhikari said the BJP does not indulge in any dubious monetary transaction.

“BJP doesn’t need to give money to anyone, neither does the party has any black money. All transactions in the BJP takes place through banks with the help of NEFT or RTGS. Mamata Banerjee and the TMC do this. People have seen her and her family members’ lifestyle. They go abroad to consult doctors and for treatment,” the BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the state assembly told reporters.