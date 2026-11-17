Security forces killed an associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, as a five-day search operation continued for Bhat, who is believed to be behind an attack on a CRPF post last week in which three personnel were injured.

Security personnel during an encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

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The encounter took place at Laroo village, where security forces and militants exchanged fire on Monday morning. Police recovered one body and said they were ascertaining the identity of the slain militant. IG Kashmir Sujit Kumar said, “One body recovered. Confirmation will be done only after identification from the family.” People familiar with the matter said the deceased was an associate of Bhat who had been missing for several days.

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Officials said the operation began after local police received intelligence inputs that two people suspected of involvement in the November 11 attack were moving near the Laru bypass. On noticing the movement of security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.

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{{^usCountry}} Nearby Army units and the CRPF joined the operation, and an initial cordon was established. The immediate priority was to evacuate the children from the two schools to prevent civilian casualties. The process took around 90 minutes, officials said. Security forces launched the operation after the area had been cleared of civilians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearby Army units and the CRPF joined the operation, and an initial cordon was established. The immediate priority was to evacuate the children from the two schools to prevent civilian casualties. The process took around 90 minutes, officials said. Security forces launched the operation after the area had been cleared of civilians. {{/usCountry}}

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The two militants were believed to have been involved in the attack on the CRPF post in the district.

Also Read: CRPF chief visits J&K, reviews security after attack in Kulgam

Officials said CCTV footage showed the slain militant fleeing with Bhat after the attack. The deceased had been reported missing from his home on November 11, the day of the attack, they added.

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Bhat, 22, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam, is affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is believed by officials to be the only active local terrorist operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He is believed to have escaped the initial cordon and may have sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have intensified efforts to trace him, cordoning off several areas around the orchard, officials said.

“Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the area had been cordoned off with the help of the Army and other security forces. Nearby Army units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s elite Special Operations Group were also involved in the operation.

Special Director General of the CRPF Sandeep Kirhwar said on Monday that troops were on high alert. “Multiple operations are underway in the Kulgam area,” he said.

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On Sunday, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited Kulgam and reviewed the security situation. Following the attack, more than 500 people were picked up for questioning as security forces sought information about the attackers.

Police have also been trying to trace Bhat after his name surfaced in connection with two attacks in July: the killing of a policeman in Anantnag and the killing of three labourers at a brick kiln in Kulgam. Officials said eyewitnesses in Kulgam had identified Bhat as the main attacker.

Bhat has been on the run since the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of ₹15 lakh for information about him following the July attack on labourers in Kulgam.