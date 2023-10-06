News / India News / Let cricket be gentleman's game: Jignesh Mevani on World Cup empty stadium row

Let cricket be gentleman's game: Jignesh Mevani on World Cup empty stadium row

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 06, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Nexus kept cricket fans in the dark, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani said slamming BCCI as half-empty stadium in 1st match of the World Cup 2023 grabbed headlines.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani called the empty stadium of Thursday's World Cup match in Ahmedabad a 'fiasco' and slammed BCCI for its alleged lack of transparency in the ticketing process. Based on reports that claimed that 40,000 tickets were offered free of cost to women 'by the BJP to celebrate the passage of the women's reservation bill', Mevani said the sales of the tickets were over by the first week of September and the bill was passed after that. "Then, from where did these extra tickets come for women?" the Congress MLA tweeted.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani said the empty stadium in World Cup is a fiasco by BCCI.
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani said the empty stadium in World Cup is a fiasco by BCCI.

"It shows that there is a nexus that operates which has kept the cricket fans in the dark for long... even after free tickets and snack coupons, women did not turn up for the match. They were even misled that it's India-Pakistan match to fill the stadium. But women did not turn up. Here is a thing for BCCI, let cricket be a gentleman's game as it is called. Chuck out the politics or one day you will see cricket in peril," Mevani wrote.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Half-empty seats at the Ahmedabad stadium on the first day of ICC World Cup 2023, in which England and New Zealand clashed, grabbed headlines. Around 47,000 people watched the match on the ground which was a record for an opening ODI World Cup game but the stadium looked empty as it can hold 1,30,000 spectators. An official told that the ground looked empty because it was huge and since India was not playing, 47,000 people were not expected on the first day.

An unverified video is doing the rounds in which some women claimed they came to watch the match as BJP people gave them free tickets. They said they were told it was an India-Pakistan match.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out