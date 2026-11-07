Lights, lamps and rangolis: Foreign embassies in India take part in Diwali celebrations

As India lights up for Diwali, foreign embassies in the country are joining in the festive spirit and embracing the festival of lights.

Swiss ambassador Maya Tissafi lighting lamps (L), US ambassador Sergio Gor (top) and Diwali celebrations at Singapore high commission in India. (X/ @SwissAmbIND/@USAmbIndia/@SGinIndia)

From ceremonial diya lighting and cultural performances to festive gatherings and floral rangolis, embassies are celebrating the occasion while highlighting the cultural ties they share with India.

Diwali party at French embassy

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French embassy in India celebrated the festival of lights by organising a Diwali party. Sharing a lighthearted video of the staff's excitement over the festivities on X, the embassy wrote, “A whisper is spreading at the Embassy: is a Diwali party in the works? Operation Diwali is underway 🕵️, and the mission is to uncover the truth! 🇫🇷🇮🇳”

Deep Dive Which foreign embassies and high commissions in India celebrated Diwali? The French, US, UAE and Swiss embassies, along with the Singapore and Sri Lanka high commissions, took part in Diwali celebrations in India. How did foreign embassies in India celebrate Diwali? Celebrations included ceremonial diya lighting, cultural performances, festive gatherings, pujas, floral rangolis and Indian food. The US Embassy also held cultural performances, while the Singapore consulate in Chennai hosted a Keralam lunch. What performances featured at Sri Lanka’s ‘Diwali with Diplomats’ event in Delhi? The event at the Sri Lanka High Commission featured Punjabi Bhangra, Rajasthani Ghoomar and Gujarati Garba. Diplomats joined the dances, with many wearing their traditional national attire.

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Ambassador Thierry Mathou lighted a ceremonial lamp and described the festival as a "beautiful celebration of light, hope and new beginnings" and wished for France-India relations to continue to prosper. “May this festival bring joy to every home and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between France and India”, he said.

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A forever stamp by US postal service

{{^usCountry}} US ambassador to India Sergio Gor took to X to share pictures of Diwali celebrations at the embassy and wrote, “Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!”. The embassy organised cultural performances to celebrate the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US ambassador to India Sergio Gor took to X to share pictures of Diwali celebrations at the embassy and wrote, “Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!”. The embassy organised cultural performances to celebrate the festival. {{/usCountry}}

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The US postal service (USPS) issued a forever stamp on the occasion. Earlier in 2016, a stamp was issued by USPS, making this the second Diwali stamp.

Heartwarming celebrations at Singapore high commission

In true spirit of the festival, the Singapore high commission marked the occasion with a kind and warm gesture. The commission awarded cash prizes, EV bikes and TVs to their staff on dhanteras. Sharing pictures of a puja organised on the day, the commission wrote, “Celebrating the start of Deepavali, Dhanteras, our High Commission gathered for a puja to seek blessings for the new year. Happy Diwali 2026.” In one of the pictures, Singapore's high commissioner to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, posed with a floral rangoli.

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Meanwhile, the Singapore consulate in Chennai took part in the festivities with a south Indian Keralam lunch.

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UAE ambassador's first Diwali

UAE ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi celebrated his first Diwali in India with a special gathering at the embassy in New Delhi.

The ambassador shared glimpses of the festivities with staff members and their families on X, as they lighted lamps.

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Sharing his experience, Al Nuaimi wrote, "My first Diwali in India was made all the more special with a lovely and warm celebration alongside members of the UAE Embassy in New Delhi. It was a wonderful opportunity to share in the joy, festive spirit and beautiful traditions of this special occasion. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!"

‘Diwali with Diplomats’ at Sri Lanka high commission

The high commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi, hosted a ‘Diwali with Diplomats’ celebration on November 4, bringing together members of the diplomatic community for an evening of cultural exchange and festivities.

Held on the lawns of the High Commission in Chanakyapuri, the event featured performances of Punjabi Bhangra, Rajasthani Ghoomar and Gujarati Garba. Diplomats enthusiastically joined the dances, with many dressed in their traditional national attire.

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Sharing a press release, the high commission said the event celebrated “the enduring connections between Sri Lanka, India and the wider world through culture and shared traditions.”

Swiss embassy's colourful celebrations

Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, Maya Tissafi took part in an early Diwali celebration with her team on November 3. Sharing pictures of herself and staff while lighting lamps, the ambassador wrote, "As the city of Delhi lights up ahead of Diwali, some of that festive magic found its way into the Embassy too! ✨ Celebrating with my team amid colourful rangolis, glowing diyas and delicious Indian delicacies was a lovely way to embrace India's festive spirit and traditions. I wish you an exciting week full of Diwali festivities. 🪔

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