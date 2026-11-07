Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla marks Diwali with breathtaking video of ‘nature’s fireworks’ from space

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla marked the festive season by sharing a mesmerising video of Earth captured from space. He labelled the atmospheric lightning flashes captured in the video as "nature's very own fireworks." Snippets from a video shared by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. (Instagram/@gagan.shux)

“Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy,” Shubhanshu Shukla wrote on Instagram.

In the following lines, he talked about the video he posted showing twinkling lights on Earth’s surface. “While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light.” Shukla, however, didn’t elaborate more on the lights that reminded him of “nature’s very own fireworks”.

Explaining why he posted the video ahead of Diwali, the astronaut shared, “It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity.”