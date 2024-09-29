‘Listeners are real anchors’: PM Modi marks 10 years of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, marked the 10th anniversary of his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, expressing his gratitude to listeners and emphasising how it has connected with people across India and the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

“The listeners are the real anchors of ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” said the Prime Minister, noting that the programme’s success stems from the active participation of people who contribute stories of social change and innovation.

Modi used the platform to encompass issues, starting with water conservation, noting the heavy rainfall affecting many parts of India. “We are reminded of the importance of saving water,” he said, highlighting initiatives like ‘Catch the Rain’, which encourage citizens to make every drop count.

He shared a story of the women in Jhansi, Bundelkhand, who revitalised the Ghurari River, a lifeline that had dried up, by constructing check dams using sandbags. This effort, led by women’s self-help groups, Modi noted, not only saved the river but also helped preserve water during times of scarcity. “Woman power empowers waterpower, and waterpower empowers woman power,” he said.

Modi’s address also coincided with the upcoming 10th anniversary of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ on October 2. Modi called this milestone a “real tribute” to Mahatma Gandhi and shared several stories of extraordinary citizens who have made a difference in the campaign.

He spotlighted the efforts of a 74-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, who has repaired over 33,000 broken chairs, promoting the ethos of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.” Known as the “Triple-R Champion,” this man’s initiative has helped offices like Civil Station, Public Works Department (PWD), and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reduce waste by restoring old furniture to make it reusable.

Modi emphasised that cleanliness and waste reduction efforts should continue to be supported, urging citizens to participate in making India cleaner, greener, and more sustainable.

Modi also lit focus onto India’s cultural heritage. He announced the return of 300 ancient artifacts to India from the United States, an achievement he referred to as a testament to India’s growing respect for its history. These artifacts, which include terracotta, stone, wood, copper, and bronze items, some of which date back 4,000 years, he noted, had been illegally smuggled out of India over the years.

“This is a serious crime, and, in a way, this is like destroying our heritage,” Modi said. He mentioned several pieces, including statues of Lord Buddha, Lord Krishna, and Jain Tirthankaras, as well as Jammu and Kashmir terracotta tiles depicting men and women. He also mentioned bronze idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu from South India. The recovery of these items, he said, reaffirms India’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural legacy and sends a message to the world that India takes pride in its heritage. “When we take pride in our heritage, the world also respects it,” he said.

Modi further mentioned the ongoing efforts to revive endangered languages, focusing on the Santhali language, spoken by the Santhal community in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. He praised the work of Ramjit Tudu from Mayurbhanj, Odisha, who has developed a digital platform for Santhali literature, enabling people to read and write in their native language.

Tudu’s journey began when he first encountered mobile phones but was disappointed that he couldn’t communicate in Santhali using Ol Chiki, the language’s script. His determination, Modi mentioned, led him to develop a method to type in Santhali on digital devices, giving the language a new identity in the digital age. “Collective participation, combined with determination, yields amazing results for the entire society,” he said.

Modi also lauded the success of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. He mentioned Uttar Pradesh’s record-setting 26 crore saplings planted, Gujarat’s 15 crore saplings, and the efforts of states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, all of which, he said, have exceeded their targets.

Modi shared the story of K N Rajashekhar from Telangana, who has reportedly planted one tree every day for the past four years, undeterred even by a serious accident. “I wholeheartedly appreciate all such efforts,” Modi said, urging others to join the movement for a greener India.

Modi also spoke about Subashree, a teacher from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who has created a herbal garden with over 500 species of medicinal plants. Subashree’s journey into herbal medicine, Modi noted, began in the 1980s after her father was bitten by a snake, and traditional herbal remedies helped him recover. Since then, she has dedicated her life to the study and preservation of medicinal herbs, often traveling to remote areas to find rare plants. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said, she distributed herbal immunity-boosting remedies to those in need. “Her herbal garden connects our past to our present,” Modi remarked.

Modi then turned to the evolving nature of work and noted the rise of new sectors like gaming, animation, film making, and digital content creation. He mentioned the ‘Create in India’ initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which includes 25 challenges focused on encouraging innovation in these fields. The challenges cover a range of topics, from music and education to anti-piracy. Modi encouraged India’s youth to embrace these emerging industries and contribute to the country’s creative economy.

In the economic sphere, Modi also commemorated the 10th anniversary of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which he described as a game-changer for India’s economy, benefiting the poor, middle class, and MSMEs. He highlighted the country’s rise as a manufacturing powerhouse, with increasing exports in sectors like automobiles, textiles, aviation, electronics, and defense.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, Modi noted, are a clear indication of the initiative’s success. He emphasised two key goals: ensuring that products made in India meet global standards of quality and promoting the use of local products. “Vocal for Local is not just about buying diyas during Diwali,” he said, urging citizens to make ‘Made in India’ products their first choice during the upcoming festival season.

Modi also highlighted Bhandara district in Maharashtra, where over 50 self-help groups, primarily led by women, are working to preserve the region’s silk handloom tradition, which is now gaining national and global recognition. “This is the spirit of ‘Make in India’,” he remarked, celebrating the empowerment of local communities through the promotion of indigenous industries.

As he concluded his address, Modi expressed his warm wishes to the nation as it enters the festive season, starting with Navratri. He urged citizens to celebrate with pride by supporting local products, promoting sustainability, and continuing the spirit of community-driven change. “I wish you all warm wishes for the festive season,” he said, concluding the 114th episode of Mann ki Baat.