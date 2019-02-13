Parliament Live updates: Mulayamji has given his blessings, says PM Modi on last day of session

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets, tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, says the government saved money in the deal.

The report says compared to the 126 aircraft deal, India managed to save 17.08% money for the India Specific Enhancements in the Rafale contract, news agency ANI reported. The overall price of fighter jets is 2.86 per cent cheaper as compared to the UPA-era deal, the report adds.

The report was tabled in Parliament even as the Opposition protested outside against the deal. The CAG report has become the latest point of confrontation between the government and the opposition, with the Congress citing “conflict of interest”.

5.05 pm IST Earthquakes never came, says PM Modi “Hum sunte the ki bhookamp aayega, par koi bhookamp nahi aya. Kabhi hawai jahaaz uday gaye, lekin loktantra ki maryada itni unchi hai ki koi hawai jahaz uss unchchai tak nahi ja paya. (We were told that earthquake would come. But earthquake never came. Planes were flown, but the dignity of the Parliament is above its reach.





4.55 pm IST This is auspicious beginning, Mulayamji has given his blessings, says PM Modi Iss sadan ne 1400 se zada kanoon khatam bhi kare hain, ek jungle jaisa ban gaya tha kanoonon ka. Yeh shubh shuruwat hui hai, bahut karna abhi baaki hai...aur uske liye Mulayamji ne ashirwaad diya hi hai. (This house has scrapped over 1,400 laws.... This is auspicious beginning. There’s a lot that needs to be done (when we return to power). And for that Mulayam Singh Yadav has given his blessings.)





4.45 pm IST PM Modi takes potshots at Rahul Gandhi PM Modi appreciates leader of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, takes potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over hug and wink. Mein pehli baar yahan aya, bahut si cheezein jaanne ko mili. Pehli baar mujhe pata chala ki gale milne aur gale padne mein kya antar hai. Pehli baar dekh raha hun ki sadan mein aankhon se gustakhiyaan hoti hain.”





4.40 pm IST MPs salaries increase when others’ salaries increase: PM Modi MPs were accused of deciding their own salaries. Now there is a system where their salaries increase whenever others’ salaries increase. This Lok Sabha has freed MPs from that responsibility, says PM Modi.





4.35 pm IST This Lok Sabha has passed stringent laws against corruption: PM Modi It is this Lok Sabha that has passed stringent laws against corruption and black money. It is this Lok Sabha that passed the GST. The GST process revealed the spirit of cooperation and bipartisanship.





4.30 pm IST India has made effort to form solar alliance The world is discussing global warming and India made an effort in the form of the International Solar Alliance to mitigate this menace, says PM Modi.





4.25 pm IST India’s self-confidence is at an all time high: PM Modi India’s self-confidence is at an all time high. I consider this to be a very positive sign because such confidence gives an impetus to development. India has made its place in the world.





4.20 pm IST PM Modi congratulates women MPs and ministers PM Modi congratulates women MPs and ministers of last five years.





2:20 pm IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm Lok Sabha has also been adjourned till 3 pm.





1:50 pm IST Jaitley accuses Rahul of ‘manufacturing one lie a day’ over Rafale Union minister Arun Jaitley has said, “the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Rafale deal has vindicated the Narendra Modi government’s stand on the defence agreement.” He targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing him of “manufacturing a lie every day” over Rafale deal.





1:34 pm IST Parliament passes law removing leprosy as ground for divorce Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill removing leprosy as a ground for divorce under five personal laws including the Hindu Marriage Act. The Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Budget session passed the Bill without debate after consensus on the issue.





1:17 pm IST Lok Sabha passes The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill The Lok Sabha Wednesday passed a bill to protect gullible investors from ponzi schemes, with Finance Minister Piyush Goyal saying the Government will ensure that no loophole is left while framing rules. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018, seeks to put in place a mechanism by which such depositors can be compensated. It has incorporated recommendations of the Standing Committee on Finance.





1:05 pm IST ‘Rahul Gandhi constantly lied’, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan “Rahul Gandhi has constantly lied. If someone has to be given a tag of ‘mahajhootha’ or an award for it then he’ll be the first contender. He has no shame. The way he had lied in Rafale matter, all his facts and documents are turning out to be false,” said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reports news agency ANI. “he is still lying. He has no credibility left. All I would like to tell him is that the quicker he stops this game, the better it is. Suraj ke upar agar thookenge to wo unke chehre par hi aega ( If you spit on the sun, the spit will come on you only), he added. Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Still he is lying. He has no credibility left. All I would like to tell him is that the quicker he stops this game, the better it is. Suraj ke upar agar thookenge to wo unke chehre par hi aega. #RafaleDeal https://t.co/hKAmMFUK0b — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019





12:55 pm IST CAG report on Rafale neither complete, nor fully correct: Mayawati “The much awaited CAG report on Rafale tabled in Rajya Sabha is neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of public. Why constitutional bodies are under stress, and not able to work with full honesty in the BJP government. Country is worried,” tweeted BSP chief Mayawati. The much awaited CAG report on Rafale tabled in Rajya Sabha is neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of public. Why constitutional bodies are under stress not been able to work with full honesty in the BJP government. Country is worried. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 13, 2019





12:48 pm IST Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die With opposition protests stalling House proceedings, the Rajya Sabha Wednesday passed without debate the motion thanking the President for his address at the start of the Budget session. Issues ranging from the Rafale fighter jet deal to the Citizenship Bill have stalled proceedings since the House met for the Budget session on January 31. On the last day of the session, there was a consensus that the motion will be adopted without debate. The motion was adopted by voice vote after several amendments moved by opposition members were withdrawn. The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned sine die thereafter.





12:37 pm IST Rajya Sabha passes Interim Budget 2019-20, Finance Bill without debate Rajya Sabha passed the Interim Budget and Finance Bill 2019-20 without a debate on Wednesday-- the last day of the Budget session of Parliament. The Interim Budget, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill were passed by a voice vote in the Upper House after a broad consensus was arrived among political parties to pass them without debate. Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla moved that the Appropriation and Finance Bills be passed. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu put the bills to vote, which were approved by voice vote and returned to the Lok Sabha.





12:30 pm IST Praying to Bapu that country is saved: Mamata “It’s the last day of the Parliament so we prayed to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) that BJP and Modi babu are removed and the country is saved. Keep everybody safe,” said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of AAP’s opposition rally that she will join later in the day, according to news agency ANI.





12:15 pm IST Dassault Aviation was not lowest bidder, defence ministry said in 2015: CAG report A Defence Ministry team in March 2015 recommended the scrapping of the 126 Rafale deal saying that Dassault Aviation was not the lowest bidder and EADS (European Aeronautic Defence & Space Company) was not fully compliant with the tender requirements, says CAG report, according to new agency ANI.





12:05 pm IST IAF did not define ASQRs properly: CAG report Audit noted that the IAF did not define the ASQRs (Air Staff Qualitative Requirements) properly. As a result, none of the vendors could fully meet the ASQRs. ASQRs were changed repeatedly during the procurement process, states the CAG report, according to news agency ANI. This created difficulties during technical and price evaluation and also affected integrity of competitive tendering, which is one of the main reasons for delay in acquisition process.Objectivity,equity and consistency of technical evaluation process wasn’t evident in Technical Evaluation Report, shows the report, according to news agency ANI.





12:04 pm IST Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings resume Proceedings of both Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 12 noon.





11:50 am IST ‘Lies of ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by CAG report’, tweets Arun Jaitley “Lies of ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by CAG report”, said Arun Jaitley in a series of tweets as the CAG report was tabled in the Upper House of the Parliament today. “Satyameva Jayate” – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum, read his tweet. Satyameva Jayate" – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019 2016 vs. 2007 terms – Lower price, faster delivery, better maintenance, lower escalation. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019 It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019 How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation? — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019 The lies of ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by the CAG Report. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019





11:42 am IST CAG report on Rafale holds no value: Mallikarjun Kharge Hours ahead of the tabling of CAG report on Rafale fighter jets deal in Parliament, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at Centre saying, “the Centre is prejudiced who have already made a decision, so this report holds no value,” reports news agency ANI. Speaking to ANI, Kharge on Wednesday said, “Today we will come to know what is in that report. But they have already told the Supreme Court what their intention is, in a sealed envelope. On its basis, they said in the Supreme Court that there is no scam in prices.” “You can see that they (Centre) are prejudiced who have already made a decision, so this report holds no value. Secondly, there is a conflict of interest. The man who was then a negotiator is now preparing the report,” he added reported news agency ANI.





11:39 am IST India saved 17.08% money for India Specific Enhancements in 36 Rafale contract: CAG report CAG report, tabled before Rajya Sabha today, says compared to the 126 aircraft deal, India managed to save 17.08% money for the India Specific Enhancements in the 36 Rafale contract, according to news agency ANI.





11:20 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon The Upper House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon owing to ruckus that followed after the CAG report on Capital Acquisitions in Indian Air Force, which includes details of the Rafale deal, was tabled in Rajya Sabha.





11:05 am IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon Lok Sabha proceedings began at 11 am today, however, amid uproar by Opposition parties, the House has been adjourned till 12 noon.





11:05 am IST CAG report tabled in Rajya Sabha CAG report on Capital Acquisitions in Indian Air Force has been tabled in Rajya Sabha, it also includes the details of Rafale deal.





10:55 am IST Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi raise slogans against Centre Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and UPA-chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in the Parliament premises Wednesday and joined protest against the Centre by raising slogans outside Parliament. Congress leaders and TMC party leaders protest against Modi government outside Parliament on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)





10:52 am IST TDP MPs protest in Parliament premises, demand special status for Andhra Telugu Desam Party MPs are protesting against the Central government in the Parliament premises, demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh.





10:51 am IST TMC MPs protest wearing black clothes Trinamool Congress MPs are seen protesting wearing black clothes against the Central government in the Parliament premises.





10:50 am IST Rahul Gandhi to address press conference Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference over Rafale row at around 3:30 pm, he tweeted this morning. The PM defended his personal RAFALE bypass deal on 2 counts :



1. Better Price

2. Faster Delivery



Both have been demolished by the revelations in the Hindu today.



Watch my LIVE Press Conference on the #RafaleScam at 3.30 PM today. https://t.co/IzyCaHeyIM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 13, 2019





10:45 am IST Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, which is keen to get parliamentary approval for the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, will table it in the Rajya Sabha later in the day. The triple talaq bill, which criminalises the Muslim practice with a provision of three years imprisonment to the husband, was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27 last year with 245 votes in favour and 11 against it.



