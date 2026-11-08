'LK Advani was clear that opposition would support govt on security issues': Nitin Nabin

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday said the opposition needs to learn from party veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani, who said opposition parties should stand with the government on matters related to the country's security.

He could take even hard decisions with simplicity, the party president said. (HT_PRINT)

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Speaking at a special event held at the party headquarters on Advani's 100th birthday, Nabin said Advani has been an inspiration for everyone in the organisation and his dedication to the nation-first ideology proved all naysayers wrong about the growth and expansion of BJP.

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"Whenever he spoke in Parliament, he always said that the BJP will be with the government on issues related to the country's security despite being in the opposition. As a leader of the opposition, he said it very clearly that the entire opposition would be with the government when it comes to the country. This is something people need to learn even today," he said.

Nabin said, "I could not get an opportunity to work with him, but what I have heard from others who worked with him tells me that Advani's life has been an inspiration for everyone in BJP."

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{{^usCountry}} He could take even hard decisions with simplicity, the party president said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He could take even hard decisions with simplicity, the party president said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Despite having come out of the pain of partition, Advani showed immense dedication towards the nation," he said.

"It was the leadership of Advani and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that laid the foundation of the BJP's unwavering growth from a party of just two MPs, proving every naysayer wrong," he said. "Advani has been an inspiration for everyone in the BJP."

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Addressing the gathering before Nabin, senior Union minister and party treasurer Piyush Goyal recalled his association with Advani and said the veteran leader never let anyone feel how big a leader he was and everyone fondly called him 'dada'.

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"Advani only thought about taking the country and taking the party forward with complete selflessness," Goyal said and wished him a long life.

"We all wish that this country continues to get a leader like Lal Krishna Advani," the minister said.

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"He has always treated me like a family member. Probably, he never called me by my name, Piyush, as he has always known me as 'Happy'," Goyal said.

He also said it was due to the hard work and commitment of leaders like Advani that the Lok Sabha tally of the BJP started rising and that of the Congress began to fall.