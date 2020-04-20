Lockdown 2.0 relaxation in UP: No relief in 19 districts, DMs to decide for rest

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked various district magistrates to decide what restrictions will be eased amid the Covid-19 lockdown from today and inform the state government about the same.

The chief minister, however, maintained that no leniency is to be given in areas that are categorised as coronavirus hotspots and containment zones.

“All district magistrates should decide at the local-level after seeing the circumstances to give exemption in certain activities during the lockdown, and then inform the state government in this regard,” a statement released by Uttar Pradesh government read.

The district officials will work out the modalities regarding opening of specified industries, banks and other units in the 56 districts that have reported less than 10 coronavirus cases.

Adityanath said that the district magistrates of 19 sensitive districts and those where there are 10 or more cases of coronavirus must decide carefully and with alertness.

“The district magistrates of 19 sensitive districts, where there are 10 or more COVID-19 cases, should also take a decision on the basis of ‘sajagtaa’ (alertness) and ‘satarktaa’ (carefulness). However, this decision will not be implemented in the hotspot areas,” he said.

For coronavirus hotspots

Adityanath said healthcare services, sanitisation services and doorstep delivery will be allowed at coronavirus hotspots and all other activities will remain prohibited in these areas.

Industrial activities

For the resumption of industrial activities in “select” areas, he said the decision should be taken “in mutual consultation of the district magistrates, divisional commissioners, DIGs, IGs, ADGs, SPs, SSPs and officials of the district industry centre”.

Action should be ensured at the local-level for construction of expressway and highways, he said.

Support to farmers

“Farmers should get the minimum support price for their crops. Apart from purchasing crops at the purchase centres, arrangements should be made to purchase crops from their fields. Apart from the hotspots, massive sanitisation should be undertaken at all the places,” Adityanath said.

Ensure migrant labourers reach home

“They have completed the duration of quarantine, but even then they should be placed under home quarantine. Different teams should be formed at the district level, the teams should be given specific responsibility and their effective monitoring be done. Fodder for stray cattle should also be made,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also said that nearly 8,000 students from Uttar Pradesh who were studying in Kota have been brought back. All of them are under home quarantine.

The chief minister also issued directives to ensure that there is no laxity in social distancing norms and lockdown measures are observed during the Ramzan which begins from April 23.

“All the religious activities should be done from home,” he said.

In his address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister also said that certain areas, non-coronavirus hotspots and regions that are not facing the threat of Covid-19 spread, can resume some activities from April 20. These relaxations are not allowed in areas identified as Covid-19 hotspots or containment zones.