Lockdown 2.0 relaxations: What’s allowed, what’s not

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 07:47 IST

Several states will ease the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions for people and some sectors in line with the Centre’s guidelines to gradually reopen the country and restart the slowing economy from Monday.

These relaxations are, however, not allowed in areas identified as Covid-19 hotspots or containment zones. Moreover, at least three states—Telangana, Punjab and Delhi—decided on Sunday not to give any laxity in the lockdown restrictions.

What will be allowed from Monday:

* Private vehicles are allowed but only during emergencies like going to a veterinarian. Two people, the driver and one passenger at the back seat, can go out in a four-wheeler, but only one person is allowed on a two-wheeler

* Office can open with staggered shifts and lunch breaks and people will have to maintain a distance of 10 feet while working and will have to wear face masks. Offices have also been asked to install thermal screening and hand sanitisers.

Also Read: Covid curbs relaxation: Factories to run at limited capacity

* IT companies have been allowed to call 50% of their staff to offices, other sectors have can call 33% of their workforce. More than four people should not be allowed in office lifts, and only big vehicles can be used during pickup and drop of employees

* People who are 65-years-old or more and those with children aged five years or less can work from home

* Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms will be allowed to deliver only essential goods. Kirana and other grocery shops have been allowed but they will have to follow social distancing norms

* The government has also allowed select construction activities from Monday. The real estate firms, however, cannot bring labourers from outside any state

* Packaging and marketing of food products allowed but the companies involved in this business will have to follow social distancing. Brin kilns too have been allowed to operate

* Electricians, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenter, courier services have been exempted from lockdown and can start operation. Cable and DTH workers can also carry out repair and augment supplies

* All goods can be transported from Monday. The Indian Railways’ goods trains are anyway operating during the lockdown to ensure supply of essential items

* Banks, ATMs, post offices, petrol and CNG pumps, hospitals, nursing homes, laboratories, medical equipment centres will continue to operate. Ambulances, doctors and scientists can also go from one state to another

What’s still prohibited:

* Movement of passenger traffic by rail, road and air—except in places where they have been exempted—have been kept out of the list of exemptions. Metro trains also cannot operate

* Taxis, auto-rickshaw and cab services will be shut till May 3

* Educational and related institutions, industrial, commercial activity and hospitality services, unless they are specially exempted, are allowed to open or resumed

* No cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, sports complexes, bars, swimming pools, assembly halls or sports complexes can open

* No one can hold any kind of social, political, cultural, religious, entertainment, academic and sports gatherings

* Religious places, places of worship and religious congregations will also remain prohibited

* During funerals, more than 20 people cannot be congregate