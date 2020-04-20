Complete list of states with no relaxation in lockdown 2.0 restrictions 

india

In his address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister also said that certain areas, non-coronavirus hotspots and regions that are not facing the threat of Covid-19 spread, can resume some activities from April 20.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all 11 districts in the national capital are under the ‘hotspot’ category, therefore, keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, lockdown restrictions will not be eased in Delhi from April 20.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on the other hand, said that if the economy remains shut, the country will bear significant losses. He allowed “some business activities” to resume in parts of the state from today.

Here’s taking a look at the states that have not given a nod to lockdown measures to be eased from today onwards. These relaxations are not allowed in areas identified as Covid-19 hotspots or containment zones.

Delhi

The chief minister said that keeping in mind the present situation in the national capital, the administration has decided to provide no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions. “The situation will be reviewed again after a week,” he said.

“There are as many as 77 Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi at present and all districts are categorised as hotspots,” Kejriwal said.

Punjab

CM Amarinder Singh-led government on Sunday said that it will not allow any relaxation in the coronavirus lockdown in the state until it ends on May 3. The administration has, however, given a nod to wheat procurement.

Telangana

The state on Sunday became the first in the country to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Chief Minister KC Rao said that the coronavirus lockdown in the state will remain May 7 and that no relaxation in measures will take place. He said that the administration will impose “stricter” lockdown measures in the state.

Karnataka

The government said it will not ease lockdown restrictions in “select” areas until April 22. The lockdown, without any ease in restrictions, will remain across the state till April 21 midnight while a decision on whether the lockdown will be extended in the state beyond May 7 will be taken today.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to ease lockdown measures only for regions free from coronavirus. The lockdown will remain in place for biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the state like Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and other regions with coronavirus cases.