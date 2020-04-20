Lockdown relaxation: 40,000 projects to start in Bihar, highways eateries to open

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:12 IST

Work on about 40,000 projects will start in more than 8,000 panchayats of Bihar from Monday, as part of the state’s efforts to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “jaan bhi, jahaan bhi” (life as well as livelihood), Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said over five lakh labourers will get jobs as soon as work on the pending projects commences in 8,386 panchayats of the state.

लॉकडाउन के दौरान 20 अप्रैल से निजी और सरकारी सेक्टर के दो दर्जन से ज्यादा उद्योगों को काम शुरू करने की जो छूट दी जा रही है, उससे सड़क निर्माण और मैन्युफैक्चरिंग में लगे कामगारों को बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

जिन तीन हजार उद्योगों को कुछ शर्तों के साथ अनुमति दी गई है, उनमें 900 से........ — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 19, 2020

The Bihar government has already issued order to open its offices from April 20 and fast-track official work.

All government officers of Group A and B categories will have to be present in the office on working days, a General Administration Department order said on Saturday.

As for Group C staff and those on contract, 33 per cent of the workforce will have to attend office, it said.

The state government has also allowed dhabas (eateries) to open on the highways so that transport of goods can happen smoothly. The state government order says that at least one eatery should be open every 15 kilometres. All the district magistrates and superintendent of police have been given necessary instructions. Motor garages and repair shops will also open on the highways so that the trucks passing through these highways do not face any difficulty.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had held a review meeting with officials of various departments on Saturday on the measures taken in wake of the situation arising out of the Covid-19 crisis.

Kumar, during the meeting, emphasised that practising social distancing during lockdown will help everyone stay safe, as per an official statement.

He also asked officials to ensure the availability of the treatment for other diseases, apart from coronavirus, at hospitals so people do not face difficulties.

With detection of one more Covid-19 case in Nalanda on Sunday, the total count in Bihar has risen to 87. Of them, two people have succumbed to the disease.