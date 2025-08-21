Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, speaker Om Birla calls for introspection

Aug 21, 2025

The session commenced on July 21 and saw proceedings getting disrupted daily as opposition sought a discussion on SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla lamenting the conduct of Opposition members during the Monsoon Session.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
After an earlier adjournment at 11 am, the House met again at 12 noon, in which Birla lamented that in the entire session, efforts were made to disrupt the proceedings repeatedly. He said it was time for introspection for all as not much discussion could take place during the month-long session.

The session commenced on July 21, in which the entire Opposition disrupted proceedings daily, seeking a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. After his valedictory address, Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

