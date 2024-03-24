Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA partner AMMK announces LS candidates for Tamil Nadu
Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. Various political parties across India have started their campaign to woo the voters, for election to the Parliament of the world's largest democracy. Several political parties like the BJP, the Congress, the TMC, the DMK etc. have released the list of their candidates who will be competing to become the elected representatives of the people in the Lok Sabha polls 2024....Read More
In the 543-member Lok Sabha of the Indian Parliament, minimum support of 272 elected representatives is required to form the government. In the upcoming election, the focus is on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA.
While the INDIA bloc comprises political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, and JDU as its member parties. The ruling NDA government aims to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance aims to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: After sewing up a seat-sharing deal with the BJP, the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) on Sunday unveiled its candidates for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.
The AMMK will contest two seats in the DMK-ruled southern state, as part of a seat-sharing deal with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli joins the BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli joined the BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria joins BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria joined BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Prakash Ambedkar calling off alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) unfortunate, says Sanjay Raut
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: "The alliance was made with good intentions," the Sena (UBT) leader said.
"Ambedkar should have discussed with Thackeray before making such an announcement. It is one-sided and unfortunate," Raut said, adding that the VBA chief, Prakash Ambedkar should reconsider his decision.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: OPS opts for LS poll seeking an identity of his own
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is now heavily reliant on the BJP to navigate the political challenges he faces, particularly as his legal options seem to bolster his former colleague's case. In a precarious position, Panneerselvam must either carve out a distinct identity for himself or risk fading into obscurity within state politics. His electoral fate in the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, where he plans to run as an independent with BJP support in the upcoming April 19 polls, will determine his relevance. Meanwhile, his erstwhile rival Thanga Tamilselvan, now the DMK candidate for Theni, has challenged Panneerselvam to contest from Theni to demonstrate his political strength. Presently holding the Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency in Theni district, Panneerselvam has established the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: More than 40 per cent voters in 30-49 age group in Maharashtra
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: As per the state electoral office data, more than 40 per cent of the total 9.2 crore persons are eligible to vote in Maharashtra. They are in the age group of 30 to 49 years. Only 1.27 per cent of electors are in the age group of 18 to 19, state electoral office data has said.
Maharashtra has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Election Commission orders disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission has issued directions to take disciplinary action against the subdivisional magistrate of Amloh in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district for being absent from poll duty.
Directions have been issued for taking disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind, the assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate, for his absence.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: ₹15.78 cr cash and alcohol worth ₹23.37 seized in Karnataka so far
₹6.13 crore cash was seized in the last 24 hours in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections taking the total amount of cash seized in Karnataka to ₹15.78 crore since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16, announced the Election Commission in Karnataka.
The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Cong, AAP tie-up aims to put up tough fight in Gujarat; BJP says its prospects unaffected
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Congress-Aam Aadmi Party tie-up in Gujarat is hoping to challenge the electoral hegemony of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while the ruling party is confident the opposition alliance will not affect its prospects.
The Congress-AAP alliance this time aims to give a tough fight and stop the division of anti-BJP votes.
In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all 26 seats parliamentary seats in Gujarat, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, garnering more than 60 per cent of the vote share in both the elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: In Kasaragod, BJP fields polyglot woman candidate
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Ashwini ML, the 38-year-old teacher who has been fielded by the BJP, effortlessly switches between Malayalam, Kannada and Tulu, while interacting with people in Kasaragod, which is known as the ‘Land of seven languages’ with a significant number also speaking Marathi, Konkani, Byari and Urdu. The Mahila Morcha leader’s candidature from the BJP for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls came as a surprise, but her linguistic skills are helping her stand out.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress nominates JNU professor, former MLA for two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Congress has nominated JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and former MLA Alfred Kanngam Arthur for the Inner and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seats respectively in the upcoming polls, an official statement said.
The statement, issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K Venugopal, said that the decision was taken by the Central Election Committee of the grand old party.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress MP Tharoor hits campaign trail in Thiruvananthapuram on Palm Sunday
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: With the Lok Sabha elections barely a few weeks away, Congress MP and the party's Thiruvananthapuram candidate, Shashi Tharoor, hit the campaign trail by participating in a Palm Sunday event.
On Palm Sunday, Christians commemorate Jesus going to Jerusalem on a donkey for the celebration of Passover.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Congress MP said, "Palm Sunday marks the beginning of a week in which Jesus rode into Jerusalem on Sunday, had his famous last supper on Wednesday, betrayed and arrested on Thursday, and then crucified on Friday. Then there is Easter Sunday, which commemorates his resurrection. This whole week is extremely important to our Christian constituents."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress nominates Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur LS seat
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Congress named Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
Hazarika had quit the ruling BJP a few months ago and joined the grand old party.
He is expected to be in a direct contest with incumbent two-term BJP MP Pradhan Baruah, with the constituency going to the polls in the first phase on April 19.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP MP Pabitra Margherita exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Assam
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Pabitra Margherita stated on Saturday that the star campaigner for the party is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of the northeast will cast their vote in favour of him.
"Like all other parts of the country, in Assam too, our star campaigner is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of northeast love, respect and get inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other BJP stalwarts of our party including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, they are always our star campaigner in Assam," BJP MP Pabitra Margherita said while speaking to ANI.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases fourth candidate list, Varanasi name picked, suspense over Amethi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress released its fourth candidate list on Saturday. The candidate for the Varanasi seat has been picked, but suspense remains over the Amethi candidate.