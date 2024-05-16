Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Schedule, states, constituencies, key candidates

The ongoing Lok Sabha election is approaching its final phases, with voting for the fifth of seven legs to be held on Monday. Polling for the first four rounds was held on April 19, 26, May 7 and 13, while the last two phases are on May 25 and June 1. Voters queue at a polling station during the fourth phase (May 13) of voting for national elections in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (Bloomberg)

The counting of votes for the 542 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted on June 4.

Phase five: Voting time

As always, the polling will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. Voters standing in the queue at 6 pm, will, however, be allowed to exercise their right to franchise.

Phase five: States/UTs and constituencies

This is the smallest phase in terms of the number of constituencies for which the voting will take place: only 49 seats across six states and two Union territories, and total 695 candidates.

State/UT Constituencies Bihar 5/40 (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur) Jammu and Kashmir (UT) 1/5 (Baramulla) Jharkhand 3/14 (Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh) Ladakh (UT) 1/1 (Ladakh) Maharashtra 13/48 (Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South) Odisha 5/21 (Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska) Uttar Pradesh 14/80 (Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda) West Bengal 7/42 (Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh)

Phase five: High-profile candidates

All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, both synonymous with the Congress party's Gandhi family. In 2019, Sonia Gandhi, who won her fifth consecutive election from Rae Bareli, became her party's lone MP from the country's most populous state. Her son and then-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, lost to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi (Congress/INDIA): Rae Bareli

Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP/NDA): Rae Bareli

Smriti Irani (BJP/NDA): Amethi

Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress/INDIA): Amethi

Rajnath Singh (BJP/NDA): Lucknow

Piyush Goyal (BJP/NDA): Mumbai North

Chirag Paswan (LJP/NDA): Hajipur

Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP/NDA): Kaiserganj

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP/NDA): Saran

Rohini Acharya (RJD/INDIA): Saran

Omar Abdullah (JKNC/INDIA): Baramulla

Arvind Sawant (SSUBT/INDIA): Mumbai South