Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Schedule, states, constituencies, key candidates
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: As many as 49 seats across six states and two UTs will vote on Monday in the fifth leg of the seven-phase national polls.
The ongoing Lok Sabha election is approaching its final phases, with voting for the fifth of seven legs to be held on Monday. Polling for the first four rounds was held on April 19, 26, May 7 and 13, while the last two phases are on May 25 and June 1.
Click here for live election updates
The counting of votes for the 542 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted on June 4.
Phase five: Voting time
As always, the polling will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. Voters standing in the queue at 6 pm, will, however, be allowed to exercise their right to franchise.
Also Read: Mamata Banerjee announces post-Lok Sabha elections plan for INDIA bloc, says…
Phase five: States/UTs and constituencies
This is the smallest phase in terms of the number of constituencies for which the voting will take place: only 49 seats across six states and two Union territories, and total 695 candidates.
|State/UT
|Constituencies
|Bihar
|5/40 (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur)
|Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
|1/5 (Baramulla)
|Jharkhand
|3/14 (Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh)
|Ladakh (UT)
|1/1 (Ladakh)
|Maharashtra
|13/48 (Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South)
|Odisha
|5/21 (Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska)
|Uttar Pradesh
|14/80 (Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda)
|West Bengal
|7/42 (Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh)
Phase five: High-profile candidates
All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, both synonymous with the Congress party's Gandhi family. In 2019, Sonia Gandhi, who won her fifth consecutive election from Rae Bareli, became her party's lone MP from the country's most populous state. Her son and then-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, lost to Smriti Irani of the BJP.
Also Read: HT Explains | A 5-point FAQ on the Lok Sabha battle in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi (Congress/INDIA): Rae Bareli
Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP/NDA): Rae Bareli
Smriti Irani (BJP/NDA): Amethi
Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress/INDIA): Amethi
Rajnath Singh (BJP/NDA): Lucknow
Piyush Goyal (BJP/NDA): Mumbai North
Chirag Paswan (LJP/NDA): Hajipur
Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP/NDA): Kaiserganj
Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP/NDA): Saran
Rohini Acharya (RJD/INDIA): Saran
Omar Abdullah (JKNC/INDIA): Baramulla
Arvind Sawant (SSUBT/INDIA): Mumbai South
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.