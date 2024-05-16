Edit Profile
Thursday, May 16, 2024
    Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address four rallies in Uttar Pradesh

    May 16, 2024 7:12 AM IST
    Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: In Monday's fifth phase, high-profile names such as Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Rahul Gandhi will be in the fray.
    The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and will end on June 1 (PTI)
    Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Campaigning is underway for Monday’s fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in which as many as 49 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union territories will poll. High-profile names such as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and Rahul Gandhi, are in the fray in the upcoming round....Read More

    While Singh and Irani are contesting from their current seats of Lucknow and Amethi, respectively, Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli. The Congress leader also fought from Kerala’s Wayanad, from where he is the sitting MP. All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala voted in second phase on April 26.

    The states that will poll in the fifth phase are Bihar (5/40 constituencies), Jharkhand (3/14), Maharashtra (13/48), Odisha (5/21), West Bengal (7/42) and Uttar Pradesh (13/80), while the UTs are Jammu and Kashmir (2/5) and Ladakh (1).

    Phase 1: April 19

    Phase 2: April 26

    Phase 3: May 7

    Phase 4: May 13

    Phase 5: May 20

    Phase 6: May 25

    Phase 7: June 1

    Counting: June 4

    Follow all the updates here:
    PM Modi to hold four rallies in Uttar Pradesh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold rallies in Lalganj (11 am), Jaunpur (12:30 pm), Bhadohi (2 pm) and Pratapgarh (3:45 pm).

    As many as 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

