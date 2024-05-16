Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address four rallies in Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Campaigning is underway for Monday’s fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in which as many as 49 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union territories will poll. High-profile names such as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and Rahul Gandhi, are in the fray in the upcoming round....Read More

While Singh and Irani are contesting from their current seats of Lucknow and Amethi, respectively, Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli. The Congress leader also fought from Kerala’s Wayanad, from where he is the sitting MP. All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala voted in second phase on April 26.

The states that will poll in the fifth phase are Bihar (5/40 constituencies), Jharkhand (3/14), Maharashtra (13/48), Odisha (5/21), West Bengal (7/42) and Uttar Pradesh (13/80), while the UTs are Jammu and Kashmir (2/5) and Ladakh (1).

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting: June 4