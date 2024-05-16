Can’t give all seats to youth, there is a winnability criteria: Srinivas BV

Srinivas BV is not contesting polls, but as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief, his role is pivotal in ensuring first-time voters exercise their franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. In an interview to HT’s Saubhadra Chatterji, Srinivas claimed IYC will take the party’s manifesto to two crore houses and stressed that unemployment remains the biggest issue in the country. Edited excerpts. Srinivas BV is not contesting polls this time. (Srinivas BV | Facebook)

There are 1.8 crore first-time voters in this Lok Sabha polls. The BJP aggressively pursues young and first-time voters. How can IYC counter the BJP?

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Manipur to Mumbai, crores of youth have been influenced by the Congress party. The BJP had promised two crore jobs and “Achhe Din” [good days], but the promises remain unfulfilled, and first-time voters know what has happened in the past 10 years.For the first time in 45 years, unemployment has risen.

When Rahul Ji undertook his yatras, a lot of people offered their inputs. These ideas are reflected in our manifesto. So, when young voters read and understand this manifesto, they will certainly vote for the Congress party this time. Secondly, to save the Constitution and democracy, young voters will vote for Congress. Ambani and Adani cannot create jobs for all. Under the BJP, Skill India has become Kill India. That scheme is a big fraud.

The guarantee card of the Congress requires widespread circulation. How is the IYC working in this regard?

Earlier we had that OTP system. When our workers would go to a house, they would ask the landlord to make a mobile entry for us to keep a track of circulation. But as you know, these days, people are wary of such OTP system. So, out of 10 people we would visit, only 2-3 people would give OTPs. We have already distributed cards to lakhs of people. We have a target to reach two crore homes with our guarantee cards.

Also Read: When only Rahul Gandhi stood with Shami: Cong leader after India’s win in World Cup semifinal

Four phases of the election have already taken place. Do you have enough time to reach your target of two crore houses?

We have already got confirmation from 40 lakh people that they have received our guarantee cards. This means, we have reached 40 lakh families. If you count the family members of these 40 lakh families, we have already covered more than 1.2 crore people. Our campaign will go on till the end of this month. We will reach out to over 2 crore people.

The feedback from the households we have visited shows they are aware of the biggest problem facing the nation, which is unemployment. Even engineers are not getting jobs. The large-scale placements that used to happen earlier have reduced. There are no investors; investors don’t feel safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime. If there are no investors, how can you get more employment? The people of the country will take revenge by voting for the Congress.

Look at the BJP, they don’t want any discussion about inflation or unemployment. Why did the BJP not cancel its alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) after it has emerged that Prajwal Revanna has allegations of sexual crimes against women? On one hand, the BJP government gives slogan “Beti bachao, Beti padhao”, on the other hand they are trying to shield Prajwal Revanna. The BJP has also has leaders like Brij Bhushan Singh and Kuldeep Sengar. The BJP runs a television government. After 700 farmers died, the BJP realised that the agriculture laws were not in the right direction.

In the Congress’ list in your home state Karnataka, 20 of the 28 candidates are relatives of MPs, MLAs or ministers. Don’t you think such moves shrink the space for young leaders?

Many youth Congress leaders have been given tickets. Vinod Asooti, our Dharwad district IYC chief is contesting against Union minister Prahlad Joshi. Our Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja is fighting against former Haryana CM ML Khattar. Virendra Choudhury doesn’t have a family background in politics, but he is a candidate in UP. Many people who are not related to ministers or lawmakers have got the chance.

In assembly polls, Abhimanyu Poonia won in Rajasthan by 42,000 votes. He has no family backing. Ganesh Gogra has won; he has no family background. Mukesh Bharkar and Ram Niwas got a chance. Anil Chopra is fighting from the Lok Sabha seat in Jaipur rural. He doesn’t have a family background in politics. Now in Bengal also, the State IYC president is a candidate. But you can’t give all seats to youth, there is a winnability criteria.

I have been made a member of the CWC, the party’s highest executive body.

Your predecessor had quit after the party’s poor performance in 2019. Are you ready to take responsibility for the tasks given to you?

Of course, I will. But that’s not the main issue. The main thing is what has BJP done with the entire country and the youth. PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah made several promises to youth which they couldn’t fulfill. The biggest issue is unemployment. They talk about Pakistan. They claimed “Achhe Din” but look at the price of food. A cooking gas cylinder, which was ₹260, is now ₹600. Earlier Modi gave many guarantees but now he isn’t talking about guarantees any more. Modi Ji has taken this country back 20 years.