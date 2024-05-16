Congress wanted a 15% budget allocated for Muslims: PM Narendra Modi in Kalyan

KALYAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday denied resorting to Hindu-Muslim politics, before accusing the Congress of plans to commit “vote jihad” by looting the reservation quota from backward classes and giving it to Muslims. Kalyan India - May 2024_Pics :20240515_KYN_Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Kalyan Pic. Wednesday Night _ Photo by Pramod Tambe.May 15 2024 Pramod Tambe/HT. in India 15 2024 (Photo by Pramod Tambe)

Addressing a rally in Kalyan in support of the Mahayuti alliance candidates Shrikant Shinde and Kapil Patil, the prime minister also said his government has already made a blueprint for development work to be undertaken in the first 100 days after returning to power.

“Our youth have innovative ideas. I appeal to them to send them to me. I will select the best and implement them, by extending our plan to 125 days. The first four months will help bring my vision of [a developed India by] 2047 closer,” he said.

A significant chunk of Modi’s speech was devoted to attacking the Congress, which he accused of playing divisive politics for decades. “Congress only knows Hindu-Muslim politics, and development is only for those who vote for them. When I expose them, their ecosystem screams that Modi is indulging in communal politics. History is witness to their acts. They have to open their albums to check who their grandparents are to find out who they themselves are.”

Modi reiterated his earlier claim that the Congress wants Muslims to have the first right to the country’s assets, saying he was present at a meeting in which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said it. He also claimed the Congress and its allies wanted to have separate development budgets for Hindus and Muslims.

“Congress wanted a 15% budget allocated for Muslims. Will the [separate] Hindu and Muslim budgets benefit the country? I, as Gujarat chief minister, was the first to oppose it. If Congress and the INDI alliance come back to power, they will do it. Such people should not be allowed to win even one seat in Maharashtra. The fact is that in the first four phases, Maharashtra has routed the INDI alliance.”

Stating that the country is secure now after 10 years of a Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, Modi attacked the Opposition saying that bomb explosions, terrorist threats, firing at the border, and naxal attacks were daily occurrences during previous governments.

“Have you heard of it since you gave Modi the power? Surgical and air strikes have stopped Pakistan from issuing nuclear threats. Congress is now asking for respect for them as they have atom bombs. Pakistan does not even have money for its daily upkeep.” Modi was referring to an old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in which he asked India to give respect to Pakistan because the latter possessed atom bombs.

Modi also attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying, “Those who grew up with Balasaheb [Thackeray[ are supporting Congress. The fake Shiv Sena is with the shehzada (referring to Rahul Gandi), insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar. I challenge the fake Shiv Sena NCP to get the shehzada to utter five sentences of praise for Savarkar.”