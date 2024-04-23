Where are ‘achhe din’, ‘vikas’, asks Congress candidate from Chandigarh Tewari

Where are the promised “achhe din” and where is “vikas”, asked Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Monday. Rising the issue of price rise across the country, he said inflation has made the life difficult for the middle class people. Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

He announced that once the INDIA bloc forms the government, the educated youth will be entitled to one-year guaranteed apprenticeship under the “Pehli Naukri Pakki” scheme.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Addressing a series of meetings across different areas, including Ward Number 13, organised by Sanehanchal Charitable Society in Chandigarh, Tewari held the Modi-led BJP government responsible for the back breaking prices. He said, “If the BJP government at the Centre would have reduced the prices of diesel and petrol as the prices of crude in international markets have substantially come down, the prices of essential commodities would automatically come down as the diesel prices have direct bearing on the prices of essential commodities as it adds to cost of transportation.”

In the evening, Tewari interacted with students at Indian Coffee House at Panjab University and later at students council office with president Jatinder Singh.

The former Union minister pointed out that petrol prices during the last leg of the UPA tenure peaked at ₹66 and diesel at ₹52 per litre while the prices of crude in the international market were $105 per barrel.

He said, while the crude prices in the international market have come down to $88 per barrel, petrol in India is selling for ₹100 per litre and diesel for ₹88 per litre. “Shouldn’t the prices of petrol and diesel in India be less now?” he asked the BJP.

Tewari said, this shows total callousness and lack of concern on part of the BJP government at the centre towards the common man. He said, if the benefit of the reduced crude prices would have been passed on to people in India, prices of other essential commodities would also have come down.

The INDIA candidate disclosed that while the inflation had broken all the records, unemployment in India right now was at 45 years’ high.

He said, the Congress and the INDIA government will address both the issues on priority basis. For employment, he said, there will be guaranteed “first job” for graduates and diploma holders, as they will be provided a one-year apprenticeship with a ₹one lakh stipend. He said, the Congress government will bring in a law, ‘Right to Apprenticeship’, which will entitle the fresh graduates and diploma holders to one year “guaranteed apprenticeship” with a monthly stipend of ₹8500.