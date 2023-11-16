When only Rahul Gandhi stood with Shami: Cong leader after India's win in World Cup semifinal

As India celebrated Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal, Congress leader Srinivas BV flashed back to the time when Shami was viciously trolled for India's defeat to Pakistan in 2021. Only Rahul Gandhi stood with Shami when people 'high on Hindu-Muslim' drug abused Mohammad Shami, Srinivas wrote as he shared a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's 2021 tweet in which the former president of the Congress wrote: “Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.” Rahul Gandhi's 2021 tweet supporting Mohammad Shami in the face of trolling went viral after Shami made history in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Social media trolls in 2021 targetted Shami for his religion after India had lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener in 2021. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah among politicians condemned the trolling and extended support to Shami.

Shami's performance on Wednesday flooded him with praise as the Player of the Match said he was waiting for this opportunity for a long time. Shami also made history as he registered the best wickets by an Indian bowler in World Cup history.

Shami's performance found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message as he wrote: "Today's Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!"

"Superb bowling by man of the match, Mohammad Shami! His consistent match winning performances have made him a standout player in this World Cup," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

As Shami trended for his semifinal performance, the X (formerly known as Twitter) handles of Delhi Police and Mumbai Police indulged in banter with the Delhi Police hoping that Shami is not booked by Mumbai Police for the 'assault'. "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too," Mumbai Police replied clarifying that it was all in good humour.

