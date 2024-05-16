‘If Pakistan not wearing bangles…’: Kangana Ranaut jabs opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election candidate Kangana Ranaut criticised the Opposition on Thursday over their ‘pro-Pakistan remarks’. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut during a public meeting in Manali.(ANI)

Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, said that if the neighbouring country does not wear bangles, India will make it wear them.

Recently, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had reacted to defence minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that India will never give up its claim on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Abdullah dared Rajnath Singh to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, adding that “they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles”. Prior to this, an old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar went viral last week, in which the Congress veteran urged the Indian government to “respect Pakistan” because it had atomic bombs.

Reacting to the Opposition leader's statement, Ranaut at a poll rally in Kullu said, "We know that Pakistan needs atta (flour) and electricity. But we were not aware that it does not even have bangles."

She added: “Wo (Opposition) kehte hain, Pakistan ne churian nahi pahni hain... arrey bhai, nahin pehni hai to hum pehna denge (They say Pakistan is not wearing bangles... if Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make them wear it),” according to PTI.

The actor-turned-politician also said India does not want an unstable and “weak Congress government” headed by “a frightened prime minister”.

She also said Modi would neither allow the Constitution to be tampered with nor grant reservations based on religion.

India would make cash-strapped Pakistan wear bangles: Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had also said that India would make cash-strapped Pakistan wear bangles if it wasn't wearing any.

"Pakistan ne choodiyan nahi pehni hain, are bhai pehna denge. Ab unko aata bhi chahiye, unke pass bijli bhi nahi hai, ab humein maloom nahi ki unke pass choodiyan bhi nahi hai (If Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make them wear bangles. They don't have flour, they don't have electricity, now I have come to know that they even have a scarcity of bangles)," PM Modi said in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

(Inputs from PTI)