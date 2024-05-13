 PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: 'Will make Pakistan wear bangles if...' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: 'Will make Pakistan wear bangles if...'

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 01:04 PM IST

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, reacting to Rajnath Singh's vow to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, had said the country was not wearing bangles

In a sharp jibe at the INDIA bloc over remarks made by Farooq Abdullah and Mani Shankar Aiyar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India would make cash-strapped Pakistan wear bangles if it weren't wearing any.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Bihar. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Bihar. (PTI)

Earlier this month, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, reacting to Rajnath Singh's vow to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, said the country was not wearing bangles and it had atomic bombs which could harm India.

Without naming Abdullah, PM Modi highlighted the economic problems of Pakistan.

"Pakistan ne choodiyan nahi pehni hain, are bhai pehna denge. Ab unko aata bhi chahiye, unke pass bijli bhi nahi hai, ab humein maloom nahi ki unke pass choodiyan bhi nahi hai (If Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make them wear bangles. They don't have flour, they don't have electricity, now I have come to know that they even have a scarcity of bangles)," PM Modi said in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: 'Will make Pakistan wear bangles if...'

